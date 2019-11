This is obviously the main draw, but in my opinion, the best thing about ClassPass is that it gives you access to a ton of studios specializing in everything from aerial yoga and aqua cycling (check and check, both were excellent for my back), to popular workouts like Pilates, spin, and (non-aerial) yoga. It encourages you to get out of your comfort zone by offering less-culty classes (= aqua-cycling) at often lower credit values — more on this later — but is also made to help you discover the studios that you'll keep going back to. Both are great for supporting routine behavior which is key when it comes to staying in shape. Plus, varying up your workouts as much as you feel comfortable can make a major difference in your overall fitness; after taking regular barre classes (which I didn't go to super often because barre is expensive and a single Physique 57 leaves my entire body feeling like jello), I noticed that suddenly, holding chair pose at Y7 was NBD. Go, me!