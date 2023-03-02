I Got Botox For The First Time — & This Is What You Need To Know

United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
See more about this Episode
We're getting up close and personal with all things beauty, in a visually satisfying — albeit slightly uncomfortable — way. Watch as needles pierce earlobes, ink swipes skin, and eyelashes adhere to eyelashes in these hypnotizingly detailed videos, all while the science behind the magic gets unveiled. Have you ever wondered whether or not waterproof mascara really works? Or been intrigued with tattooing your eyebrows? We'll show you this process like you have never seen it before!
“Ten years ago, I would have been like, ‘Botox, that’s for white people,’” says R29 social director Cortni Spearman at the start of Refinery29’s latest Macro Beauty. “But now I can do whatever I want.” And that includes trying the injectible for the first time for her forehead and lines under her eyes.
We got an in-depth look at Cortni’s appointment when she visited Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Elyse Love at Gramercy Laser and Medical Dermatology, (also called GlamDerm), in Manhattan. As a teenager, Dr. Love had severe acne and had a difficult time finding a derm who she felt like understood her skin. She finally connected with a Black dermatologist, who changed her entire outlook and inspired her to pursue dermatology to help other women in her community.
Cortni was also looking for someone who could offer expertise and insights before she tried the procedure, which consists of injecting the purified protein botulinum into the desired area to “decrease the intensity of muscle contractions so that’s going to decrease the intensity of wrinkles,” according to Dr. Love. Adds Cortni: “It’s not something that’s wildly talked about in my community and it’s kinda taboo.”
The video starts off with Dr. Love doing a consultation with Cortni to discuss the procedure, which in Cortni’s case would typically cost about $550. For a step-by-step (and super close-up) look at the treatment and the results, check out the video above. And remember, says Cortni: “Whatever you want to do to your body that will make you feel more confident in who you are, you should do that.”
Season 2
Season 1