Huzzah! Congratulations! ¡Felicitaciones! After months (or days if you're in Manhattan) of researching the housing market, touring apartments, and chugging those tiny water bottles at open houses, you have finally secured your first apartment. Now is the fun part: making your house a home While it may seem intuitive, there is a lot more to making an apartment liveable than one would think. I remember moving into my first place on campus and being so excited to finally decorate how I wanted — little did I know that decor should've been the last thing on my mind. Who knew that apartments did not come with trash bins? Or that hooks aren't already on the wall for coats? Not I. From smaller products like cleaning rags to day-to-day necessities like a shower curtain, there are some first apartment essentials that are often forgotten in favor of more exciting items like furniture.So, from one newbie to another, here are a few things that I wished I hadn't forgotten on my list before moving into my first apartment.