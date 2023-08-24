These Editor-Approved Pieces Of Fine Gold Jewelry Are All Under $300

If your idea of a great night out involves walking into the room dripping in gold, then you’ve come to the right place. However, we know that investing in jewelry can get expensive fast — and while we’re all about investment pieces made to last, we know that sticking to a budget is also important. It's why we’ve combed through the internet to peruse all the chicest gold bling at under $300 — which we admit is not inexpensive! However, with most things (but especially jewelry), you get what you pay for, and anything cheaper than a Sweetgreen salad will likely tarnish with the first drop of water, turn your skin green, or trigger an allergic reaction.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
From dainty, stackable rings to statement bracelets, layerable necklaces, and more, here are the best gold jewelry pieces to treat yourself to at under $300.
Rings
Tiny as they may be, a strong ring game instantly levels up any outfit. Whether you're into dazzling stones or love geometric motifs, the perfect ring stack has "you" all over it.
Necklaces
There's something so sentimental about wearing a piece of jewelry around your neck. Maybe it's the proximity to your heart? Maybe it's the idea of having a loved one's initial front and center? No matter your style, a dainty necklace or chain has infinite style possibilities. Wear it alone for a barely there hint of glitz or stacked with friends for a more-is-more vibe.
Earrings
From an earscape of studs to bold, statement pieces (and everything in between), earrings allow you to curate your jewelry based on your mood. (Feeling like a bad bitch? Throw an ear cuff on.)
Bracelets
From a simple gold-link chain to a dramatic etched cuff, bracelets are the perfect addition to any ensemble. Plus, dainty styles are ideal for wearing every day as a signature piece.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.