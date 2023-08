These Editor-Approved Pieces Of Fine Gold Jewelry Are All Under $300

If your idea of a great night out involves walking into the room dripping in gold , then you’ve come to the right place. However, we know that investing in jewelry can get expensive fast — and while we’re all about investment pieces made to last, we know that sticking to a budget is also important. It's why we’ve combed through the internet to peruse all the chicest gold bling at under $300 — which we admit is not inexpensive! However, with most things (but especially jewelry), you get what you pay for, and anything cheaper than a Sweetgreen salad will likely tarnish with the first drop of water, turn your skin green, or trigger an allergic reaction.