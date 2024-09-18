Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

It wasn’t discussed at length but I knew not to ask for things. My mom warned me about having a joint account after my father withdrew all their money to “lend” to someone else. My mom does a lot of future faking disguised as financial independence but it’s actually a scheme to control my money. For example, promising to buy a house together but only putting my name on the mortgage on a multimillion-dollar rundown condo. I don’t even know how I would’ve gotten approved. My father isn’t as tactical and calls to ask for money every holiday. He has squandered and gambled away a lot of money. I don’t talk to either of them anymore. I was taught to invest at a young age through dollar cost averaging but I didn’t start until my junior year of university because I was depleted every school year after student loans and tuition. I was placed in honors math and economics where the teacher also taught us about credit scores, student loan documents and compound interest. An associate at my summer internship in high school taught me how to budget.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I tutored elementary school students as soon as I was old enough to get a job. I needed to help my parents with rent and living expenses.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Always. We always had enough so there was no immediate threat of eviction or not having food, but there was a lot of concern around moving out of the projects and being able to support myself. I was paying rent for my family despite my parents working full time — they just signed the checks from my checkbook. My mom asked me to pay for my younger sibling’s tuition and college allowance. I stopped talking to my parents after my credit card information was posted online asking people to max out my card. I was 18. Thankfully I was able to freeze that card before anything was charged on it.