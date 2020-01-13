Should Doctors Be Influencers? One Brand Is Betting On It
Figs isn’t just changing the way that medical professionals dress. It’s also changing how they behave online.
DAY 836: TO THOSE WHO SAY WE SHOULDN’T, I SAY WE MUST. TO THOSE WHO SAY WE CAN’T, I SAY WATCH US. . . Healthcare is all about doing things differently - every day brings a different challenge, different experience, and different outcome, and we all roll with the punches - to do what we do best for our patients. Whether that takes heart, creativity, resilience, we do what it takes. . . Do it outside the box, with charcoal gray - FIGSxMARCHESEDMD to do it 15% cheaper :) (AND YES, YOU COULD WIN THIS IN OUR GIVEAWAY) . . #wearfigs #awesomehumans #yoga #yogaeverydamnday #yogi #yogalove #yogainspiration #namaste #yogaeverywhere #scrubs #scrublife #outdoor #harcoreparkour #parkour #charcoal #swoledentists
Taking this weekend to relax before my stress level goes up to 100 when I start the school portion for my new job ☕️ . . It always bothers me when others say “oh you’re not going to have a life” or “it’s going to be intense...good luck with that”. Lol like bruh let me handle it for myself and I’ll worry about that. My advice, don’t let people get into your head and leave you a negative impression of something before you even start. You’ll decide that for YOURSELF 👏🏽 . . I think it’s important to always have a good balance between studying and self-care. Otherwise, if you over do it you’ll get burnt out 🔥. Whether that is going for a walk, watching a movie, going to the gym, or drinking a glass of wine 😋🍷 . . So for those of you who are in school or are studying for something. Make sure you give yourself time for self-care and give yourself time to de-stress because you’ll be doing a favour for your mind and body 🙏🏽🧠 . . 💣🖤 . . @thebombnursedotcom
What a day in the ICU. 5 codes in 3 hours. Central lines, arterial lines, dialysis catheters, intubations. There’s so much to learn. . . . . . #ICU #MICU #UM #UniversityOfMiami #Doctor #MD #Medicine #Med #Resident #Residency #Intern #PGY1 #Medical #Medicina #MedLife #EmergencyMedicine #ER #Emergency #EM #Miami #MiamiEM #EmergencyRoom #EmergencyDepartment #DocsOfInsta #Doc #MedSchool #MedicalSchool #MedStudent
Big smile because I am done with Fall semester of M2 year! That means one more left until Step season and M3 year🥴 It’s been probably one of the toughest semesters yet for me. There’s no sugar coating medical school. It breaks you down, strains your relationships, and tests you in every sense of the word. But it’s also one of the most rewarding things you can dedicate your life to and I encourage anyone who’s passionate about pursuing medicine to keep freaking going. I also wanted to say I’m so thankful for all the amazing people and women here on social media that are changing the face of healthcare every single day. Without your strength, positivity, and dedication to diversifying the healthcare field this would have been much harder. For those still grinding away - you’ve got this and I BELIEVE in you. I support you. If you need any inspiration checkout the #studylifebestlife fam on my highlights we’re all in this together! Anyways I’m ready for some much needed time off before 2020 ✨ Scrubs @wearfigs -code FIGSXKIAH