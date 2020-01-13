But other posts gave me more pause. One student in nursing school published a smiling mirror selfie wearing Figs pants, with a long caption that starts out: “I watched someone ‘expire’ today.” The rest of the post went onto describe a profound experience she had while in the Telemetry unit, monitoring a patient’s vitals as they died. The weight and seriousness of the caption only makes the casual selfie it accompanies more disturbing. A week before, she had posted another smiling photo of her in head-to-toe Figs, with a caption that revealed that even though she had studied every day, she had failed a critical nursing school exam. Still, she wrote that she was committed to trying again because, in her words, she’s no less of a nurse because she failed an exam. Figs’ official Instagram account liked both photos, even though they were not tagged in either.