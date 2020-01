Some of these photos are wholesome. Some are sexy. Others are cringey. One future dentist posted a photo of himself in scrubs outside of a clinic, doing a bent-armed, off-kilter handstand that you typically only see in freeze-frame shots of breakdancers, but with a serene demeanor totally devoid of exertion. “TO THOSE WHO SAY WE SHOULDN’T, I SAY WE MUST. TO THOSE WHO SAY WE CAN’T, I SAY WATCH US,” the caption shouts, seemingly about both his approach to handstands as well as the way he viewed his job. In the same vein, I came across a photo of a man hoisting a woman whose legs were wrapped around him, saturation-enhanced sunset in the background and beach sand all around them. They were both wearing scrubs, with stethoscopes around their necks. “We just be saving lives together,” the caption reads. My favorite account belongs to a medical student in Miami, @ doctor.ribeye , whose Instagram looks like it was manifested by the collective wishes of all marriage-obsessed moms with single daughters: He’s an ER doctor does sex , and his biceps — which he makes sure to flex in every scrub selfie he posts — are roughly the shape of two French bulldogs.