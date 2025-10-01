Verizon Is Making It Possible For You To Watch The 2026 FIFA World Cup From The Pitch
I have to confess: I’m not a World Cup fan. Or a soccer fan. Or any kind of sports fan, for that matter. But my fiancé is something of a fanatic. He’s an avid supporter, follower, watcher, cheerer of the World Cup, and even though we’re still about a year out from the biggest soccer event in the world, he’s already talking about it, incessantly and fervently — so much so that I now can’t help but be swept up in his enthusiasm. It’s utterly palpable.
So, here’s what I’ve learned: The FIFA World Cup 26TM is a really big deal, because not only will it be the largest, with 48 participating teams, but it’s heading stateside. For the first time ever, the World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. That means, over the course of a month (from June 11 to July 19, 2026), the tournament will span North America, kicking off in Mexico City, with matches being played in major cities, like Los Angeles, Miami, and Toronto, before culminating in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
That also means, for U.S. folks, we can tune in to watch at an appropriate time — and not, say, forced to wake up at the crack of dawn, all groggy and bleary-eyed, to catch a 5 a.m. match — because we’re physically close in proximity to the action.
Luckily for my fiancé and myself, I don't have to stress over securing tickets, because Verizon is launching Verizon Ultimate Access and partnering with David Beckham to reward its customers with thousands of free tickets to every match, including the final(!). Also, Verizon is making it possible for us to get even closer to the action by offering select “Golden Tickets,” Willy Wonka-style, for unprecedented, once-in-a-lifetime pitchside access — a space traditionally, exclusively reserved for players and coaches (my fiancé would freak).
It’s not just tickets either. Through Ultimate Access, there will be opportunities for customers to partake in unique experiences: on-the-ground activations, giveaways, player meet-and-greets (Verizon has teamed up with a roster of legends like Tim Howard and Chucky Lozano), special events, and more.
I’m told that World Cup tickets are nearly impossible to get (akin to winning the lottery), which is why it’s important to set your alarms, pencil it in your calendar, do whatever you need to do, because free tickets are available starting October 2 through the My Verizon app (more dates will be announced on social media). Learn more on Verizon.com.
