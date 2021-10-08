Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I can firmly say that no one ever really talked to me about money or guided me in finances while growing up. If anything, my mother was quite an indulgent spender who was always buying clothes, manicures, jewelry, and other things that weren't strictly necessary. Because of that, I didn't have a good idea of what actual debt looked like until I was in college and I very quickly had to figure out how to deal with that after graduation. As a sophomore, I took a software development internship at a financial services company in Boston and my manager/mentor there taught me a lot about finances. I'll always be grateful for how much time he took to educate me since I was a little lost and naive at the time.