Our Fave Festival Fits From 29Rooms Palm Springs

In the desert heat – temperatures soared to an almost record of 104 F (!!) during the day — our party goers showcased their best festival fits. Their looks featured some of the season’s top trends: from fringe, wide-brim hats, and cowboy boot s to comfy matching sets like a crochet matching set or a sea-through maxi dress. Perfect for jumping right in the pool at your hotel after the last set. (Just us?)