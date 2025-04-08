2025’s Biggest Festival Fashion Trends Balance Style With Comfort

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Festival season sets the stage for summer dressing, offering up a playground where personal style can run wild. It aggregates all of the fashion trends from Fashion Month that we’re excited to put into action for the forthcoming season — and amplifies them with an extra dose of “cool factor.” That gold sequin skirt you’ve been debating to wear on a night out but felt like a little too much? Or, that sheer mini dress that sat in your closet all winter with the tags on? Now’s the time to embrace them in all of their style glory.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The season kicks off with the height of festival style inspiration –– cue the ultimate party girls who opened the season with Miami Music Week or the trendsetters who will soon flood our newsfeeds with covetable outfits during Coachella. But, festival inspiration doesn’t just mean shopping for the most trend-forward pieces on the market –– the events are known for long days, and comfort is a factor, too. The best festival looks balance style with utility to withstand action-packed schedules spent stage hopping in the sun (and weathering dusty or muddy terrain) –– that’s where trends like moto boots and distressed knitwear come in.
Whether you’re heading to California's desert this year and in need of a last-minute look or planning in advance for what to wear to Lollapalooza to cap the summer, these are the top trends of festival season 2025 that you’ll want to “add to cart.”
Festival Fashion Trend: Micro Shorts
Don’t let the length (or lack thereof) of micro-shorts stop you from embracing the trend –– not only are they actually surprisingly comfortable but, if there was ever a time to try a daring trend like this, it’s at a music festival. Style a leather pair with complementary leather boots, opt for a breathable knit that lets you move around and dance to your heart’s desire, or bring back your trusty cutoffs, a festival fashion staple that pairs with everything.
Festival Fashion Trend: Statement Belts
Use a statement belt, a big 2025 fashion trend, to bring even the simplest of outfits to the next level. Pair a stamped metal belt with a maxi skirt and a white tank for an effortlessly cool approach, or layer a fringe or corset style over a mini skirt or micro-shorts to make the look go all out.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Festival Fashion Trend: Biker Boots
I can still recall when I attended my first Lollapalooza over a decade ago. Amidst a downpour on night one, my flip-flops got stuck in the mud and the straps snapped off leaving me without footwear. Avoid my mistake and wear durable shoes. If the classic festival-favorite Western boots aren’t quite your thing, opt for knee-high biker boots instead. There’s an array of details –– like platform soles, slouched leather, or buckles –– that can add a touch of personalization to the look.
Festival Fashion Trend: Open Knitwear
Move aside denim jackets, open knitwear is the coolest, lightweight outerwear fabric to hit this festival season. For an edgy, borderline dystopian aesthetic, consider a distressed-look sweater or, for more style impact, a hooded dress. For a more summery, beachy take on the trend, wear coverup-like pieces over swimwear or tank tops. This look was a hit at Miami Music Week and is sure to continue throughout the festivals to come this summer.
Festival Fashion Trend: Babydoll Top
A babydoll top is a sweet, nostalgic trend that’s a perfect styling piece for festival season thanks to the loose-fitting silhouette. You can lean into the girly aesthetic by pairing it with equally frilly shorts and embellished platform sandals, or tap into juxtaposition by styling it with denim shorts and leather biker boots. If you’re not afraid to show a little skin, try out a tie-front option (which you can layer over a swimsuit top or bra for an extra pop).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Festival Fashion Trend: Pendant Necklace
Pendant necklaces are the perfect accessory for showcasing personality (see zodiac or personalized pieces), complementing a deep V neckline, or acting as the anchor for a cool necklace stack, the ultimate festival look. Plus, you can continue wearing the jewelry pieces long after the festival circuit is over.
Festival Fashion Trend: Gold Finishes
Both on the runways and the festival circuit, gold is the metallic of the moment. For festival season, this look can be achieved through brushed gold knitwear, standout embellishments, or a molten, liquid-like fabric. With a gold outfit, jewelry, and shimmer-oiled skin, you’re set to give goddess energy on the grounds.
Festival Fashion Trend: Asymmetrical Styles
Another runway repeat, asymmetrical styles can easily be adapted from designer runways to festival grounds. (The fabric moves just as beautifully on a catwalk as in the wind at a festival.) This trend can be achieved through a strappy neckline on a tank or bodysuit, with tendril ruffles on the hemline of a mini dress, or edgy slits in a skirt, just to name a few.
Festival Fashion Trend: Graphic Baby Tee
Who can argue against the comfort of a baby tee? Breathable cotton in the heat is always a solid choice –– plus, with a cute graphic, this is the ideal option for the last day of the festival when you’re running solely on adrenaline and a Celsius but still want to look like you put in a dose of effort to your look.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Festival Fashion Trend: Lingerie-Inspired
Between lace being dubbed cool again and garters becoming a styling cue for outside of the bedroom, lingerie-inspired pieces are another top trend for the upcoming festival season. Style a corset-inspired top, a lace slip dress, or a see-through catsuit with a statement belt and Western boots, and you’re good to go.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT