What Went Wrong At The Fenty Hair Salon In London?

Demanding proper care and respect for 4C hair in mainstream salons isn’t too much to ask. Black women are tired of hearing that their afro hair is unruly and hard to deal with (it’s not; you just have to know what to do with it). And even though experiences shared by influencers like Oghosa and Mariella may be rare occurrences for the brands that are putting in the work, they are not isolated in the industry as a whole and highlight how far we still need to go. They also emphasize the importance of holding salons accountable. If salons wish to call themselves inclusive, they must invest in training their staff to treat every customer’s hair with the care and expertise it deserves. They must offer a consultation to discuss your hair type, concerns, and expectations before any treatment begins. They must be transparent about the products and techniques they plan to use on your hair, as well as their experience with afro hair. Anything less isn’t inclusivity — it’s just marketing.