Getting to spend time with my friends at the wedding was refreshing, especially since I moved away from a lot of them. I miss seeing them, so I cherish the times when we can all get together. Since moving away one year ago it has been difficult to make new friends in a brand new city (how do adults make friends?!). I have been trying to say yes to doing new things with people to branch out, even if it means taking an intimating new workout class, or getting dinner with a new friend, or texting a coworker to invite them to hangout. I have really been trying to make the effort to put myself out there to make friends in my new city.