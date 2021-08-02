I’m 30, Make $110k A Year, & Spent $191 On My Wellness Routine This Week

Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not these self-care rituals actually make you feel good.
Today: A woman living in Florida enjoys going for walks, cooking healthy meals, and spending time with family.
Age: 30
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Occupation: Partnerships Manager
Salary: $110,000/year
This diary was written in November 2020.
Day One
8 a.m. — As I wake up, the first thing on my mind is water. I feel dehydrated from the night before and a big glass of water sounds glorious. If I'm forgetful, my boyfriend — aka the water doctor — reminds me. I then proceed to take my Garden of Life Probiotics ($30) to protect and replenish my stomach's microbiome. For the perfect trifecta — and to mark the start of my day — I make some almond amaretto coffee from The Fresh Market. I used to take my coffee with almond milk but since starting intermittent fasting, I now take it black.
12 p.m. — Since COVID-19, our daily routines have changed. Before, I had a gym membership and would go three to four times a week. This year, most of my workout routine has been closer to home. There's a lake trail close to where I live, so I try to walk on it for an hour a day. My daily goal is to reach 10,000 steps. Some days I surpass the 10,000, and some days I stay closer to 9,000.
8 p.m. — This is my favorite part of the day. After dinner I cuddle up on the couch with my boyfriend and watch the show of the day. Tonight is The Queen's Gambit (I highly recommend it!), accompanied by a cup of tea. I usually switch between Detox Berry from Yogi or Organic Ginger Aid from Traditional Medicinal. This ritual makes me feel very hygge, as the Danish would say, or warm and comforting. This is the part of the day where I really spend quality time with my partner, and that makes it the perfect end of the day.
Daily Total: $30
Day Two
8:30 a.m. — Today I wake up a bit sore and out of it because sometimes I sleep in weird positions. I found this yoga stretch video on Youtube that works wonders. The channel's name is Yoga with Kassandra, and the name of the video is 10 min Morning Yoga Full Body Stretch. I like to place my yoga mat near a window because I like the feeling of the sunlight hitting my face; it feels so invigorating. After I stretch, I'm ready to start my work day.
10 a.m. — I have to work on a presentation for my job. This will take me the whole morning and I really need to focus. I found a good playlist that helps me concentrate, so I turn on the Spotify app on my phone and put on my AirPods. I really like the chill or focus mood playlists. Everybody has their own thoughts on music at work — I find it soothing and relaxing. Beats the awkward silence and echo in my house.
9:30 p.m. — I get such pleasure from making overnight oats. I pour some Quaker Old Fashioned Oats into a mason jar, then add some almond milk and get creative with the toppings. Tonight, I add chia seeds, Bulletproof collagen powder, maca powder, blueberries, shredded coconut, and some chopped walnuts. I put it in the fridge overnight and let it work its magic! (We usually spend about $100 to $120 per week on groceries at Publix, and cook from that all week.)
Daily Total: $100
Day Three
9 a.m. — On Fridays, my favorite podcast, Expanded by Lacy Phillips, comes out. I purposefully try not to book meetings on Friday mornings so I can listen to it while sipping on my coffee. There's something so soothing about this podcast — the host talks about manifesting and creating a life you want. I count it as self-care. Friday mornings are for catching up on emails, Lacy, and caffeine.
8 p.m. — Since we are quarantining we can't eat out, so we order delivery. Today we decided on Chinese ($32). I know it isn’t the healthiest, but I believe a treat is part of self-care. We eat healthy during the week so the weekends can be a bit more lax. Not cooking and not doing dishes — that's part of self-care.
Daily Total: $32
Day Four
10 a.m. — It’s Saturday, and we get to wake up later! It's a beautiful autumn day in Florida which just means there's more of a breeze and it’s 81 degrees. We head to Lantana Nature preserve for a quick nature walk and pay $8 for parking. It's a beautiful trail full of luscious trees, flowers, and bird watching. There's just something about nature that's medicinal. I feel so at peace.
4 p.m. — In the afternoon, we go to my boyfriend's parents since they have a pool and will be grilling. My mother-in-law, who is vegetarian, makes Impossible Burgers and sweet potato fries in the air fryer. We hang by the pool and talk about our week. There’s something medicinal about human interaction as well. Being in isolation during COVID-19 has been hard, and seeing family gives me a sense of normalcy.
Daily Total: $8
Day Five
11 a.m. — I take a Sunday morning beach walk with my boyfriend — another opportunity to have some quality time and be in nature. We stroll through DelRay beach. It's still early, so there's not a lot of people. It's breezy and the waves are crashing loudly. I feel calm and safe. Soon enough, I begin to get hungry. My intermittent fasting window ends at 12:00 p.m., so we head to get some acai bowls ($13). It’s a perfect morning.
8 p.m. — To finish my week, I get in the bathtub and use a bath bomb from Lush ($9.95). Rose Jam is one of my favorites and you can use it twice if you cut it up in half. I'm currently listening to You Are The Guru from Gabby Bernstein on Audible. She talks about manifesting and how the universe has your back. Her voice is so soothing. I close my eyes and melt into the pink rose water in my bathtub.
9 p.m. — We cuddle up in bed and watch The Queen's Gambit — a little distraction before bedtime.
Daily Total: $21.95
Day Six
12 p.m. — I use my lunchtime to work out. I usually like to exercise in a fasted state. I run across the lake trail near my house as I listen to some fast beat tunes on Spotify. It's Monday, and this feels like starting the week right!
12:30 p.m. — It's time to break my fast, and some eggs with salsa are in order. I added some avocado slices and Everything But The Bagel seasoning from Trader Joe's. It makes me feel like I'm eating a bagel, but without the carbs.
7:30 p.m. — My boyfriend helps me make dinner. Today, we’re having zoodles. He likes to do the spirals with the zucchini, and I take care of the meat and salsa (using ingredients from our weekly grocery shopping trip again). I like cooking together — we talk about our day and bond.
Daily Total: $0
Day Seven
11:30 a.m. — It’s raining, so I can't go running. My friends told me about this Youtuber named Chloe Ting — she has some HIIT workouts that are trending now. I get into my Lululemon leggings and bra and get at it. After, I'm sweaty, so I get in the shower and bathe with Lush's Honey. It feels so luxurious that I forget it's only Tuesday. It feels like a Friday after that wash.
8:30 p.m. — I cuddle up on the couch to FaceTime with my family. They live out of state so I don't get to see them a lot. I got them a Facebook Portal last Christmas, so I call them while they're having dinner. Because of the way the portal is located, I feel like I'm there having dinner with them, although I already had dinner and now it's tea time for me. We catch up on the week, laughing, drinking, and generally being merry. I feel reenergized and loved. The best medicine and self-care there can be is love.
Daily Total: $0
Weekly Total: $191.95
Reflection: My overall wellness routine is very important to me. l make time and space for myself and my loved ones — and the best part of my week was the quality time I spent with family.
