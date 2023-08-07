"Jo Malone London's Bluebell is the elegant, subtle, and fruity fragrance I want as my forever signature scent. I always talk about how I want to gracefully grow old, and this is the scent I want future generations to remember me by. It's definitely not that it smells like an old grandma, but it's a lovely timeless perfume. The notes of bluebell, lily of the valley, lemon, persimmon, and white musk are mesmerizing. Since it's a soft fragrance, I like to spritz it on before bed or on my hair as a scent you get when I walk past. Plus, with all Jo Malone scents, it's easy to mix with others for a new blend." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer