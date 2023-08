There's something about a good perfume that instantly brightens up your mood and gives you a burst of confidence. You can never have too many — a true enthusiast can curate perfumes to match different moods, seasons, or events. Date-night perfumes, mood-specific ones, and everyday kinds, you name it. There is no shortage of ways to sort and shop for perfumes, but sometimes the best way to discover a new scent is directly from devoted users. If you've been in a rut searching for a new scent, the R29 shopping team is here to share with you a plethora of must-haves that every fragrance lover should know. Our editors' favorite perfumes include everything from trendy Le Labo scents to luxe Chanel ones and subtle, elegant Jo Malone London fragrances