There's something about a good perfume that instantly brightens up your mood and gives you a burst of confidence. You can never have too many — a true enthusiast can curate perfumes to match different moods, seasons, or events. Date-night perfumes, mood-specific ones, and everyday kinds, you name it. There is no shortage of ways to sort and shop for perfumes, but sometimes the best way to discover a new scent is directly from devoted users. If you've been in a rut searching for a new scent, the R29 shopping team is here to share with you a plethora of must-haves that every fragrance lover should know. Our editors' favorite perfumes include everything from trendy Le Labo scents to luxe Chanel ones and subtle, elegant Jo Malone London fragrances.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
So are you ready to peek into our editors' glorious perfume garden? We won't blame you if you decide to go on a mini-shopping spree and pick up a few new scents. Find everything from bright fruity options, classic floral notes, spicy aromas, and woody and musky colognes to clean eau de toilettes and eau de parfums ahead. We've also described all the main notes of each fragrance and where we like to wear them to help you find the one that works for you.
"I’m a long time fan of Chanel’s Eau Fraîche eau de toilette (the fact that the bottle is green — my favorite color — doesn’t hurt!), and the brand recently unveiled an eau de parfum version of the scent. It’s slightly stronger than the EDT, but still has the light, crisp notes that made me fall in love with the original. It’s my new go-to: It’s modern and bright but with a sensual, woody base that lasts all day long." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"This scent may be a little overdone — literally walk down any Brooklyn street, and you’re bound to catch a whiff of it on a person strolling by — but I’ve loved Le Labo Santal for years and years. It’s the perfect mix of musky mystery without overpowering and can work for any occasion, day or night." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
"If you want a burst of radiance, opt for Valentino's Donna Born in Roma Coral Fantasy. It's my go-to fragrance when I'm feeling flirty for date night or have a full day ahead of hanging out with my girlfriends. The vibrant note of orange is enhanced with rose and infused with jasmine for a playful scent that lingers for hours." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"This was initially going to be a purchase solely because Harry Styles modeled for the campaign (Hi, Harry Styles fan here if you didn’t know). But I’m very particular about which scents I use and get massive migraines from various smells. I typically like musky, warm notes (drawn to colognes more than perfumes), and this genderless eau de parfum hit all those marks for me. It’s not too sweet and not too pungent but strong enough to make me stand up a little straighter and feel ready to take on my day or night." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I have never wanted to smell like a cupcake, a flower, or baby powder at any point in my lifetime—I just want to smell like the handsomest lumberjack you’ve ever met. That’s why I love Maison Margiela’s By the Fireplace scent: it’s smokey and woodsy with just a tiny hint of vanilla that makes it smell clean but not sweet. It’s a truly unisex scent that’s never overpowering, and I get lots of compliments whenever I wear it, which is basically every day." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
"Growing up, my mother didn't like perfume, so you could call this my gateway perfume. Lancôme's Idôle Eau de is the signature perfume that helped me discover what I love in a fragrance – floral, feminine, and kinda seductive. I wear this perfume almost every day because it's pretty delicate and clean so that I can wear it throughout the year." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"This perfume is so well loved that it took me five people to help track down the name of it because the label on the bottle has completely rubbed off in its time with me. The sole reason was that the light fragrance makes it a perfect signature scent to wear daily. Though it has woodsy notes of pine, which can make things smell too heavy, the top notes of salt and citrus make it perfectly wearable and clean. It makes me feel like a magical fae creature, and isn’t that what we all want to feel like every day?" — Charlotte Lewis, Sex & Wellness Writer
"My love for Tocca’s Stella goes all the way back to before my time at R29 when I still worked retail at Anthropologie. This floral and fresh scent gives me the biggest kick of nostalgia to when I used to walk over to the fragrance wall during my shift to spritz myself with some of its Italian citrus, sweet freesia, and spicy lily notes. The perfume is my ultimate favorite go-to feminine fragrance when I’m feeling more femme, for both on the daily and for special occasions." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
"I found this Eau de Toilette at a perfume store and loved how warm and seductive yet floral the notes were. It’s similar to Idole but not quite the same. I usually wear this on special occasions or when I know I’ll be in close contact with someone, like in conversation, on date night etc. My boyfriend really likes this one! But I also wear it when I want an extra confidence boost in any situation." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I was sent a sample of this rollerball perfume, and as a vanilla scent lover, this one quickly became an on-the-go purse essential. Perfect for me, it isn't too sweet or too 'fresh,' if that makes sense—it's creamy and warm. It instantly boosts my mood when I roll it onto my wrists, neck, and behind my ears, and I find that it lasts quite a long time." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
“Whether it’s the original Milk layering scent or its amplified perfume version, I’ve never been more obsessed with a fragrance in my life. With notes of white musk, bergamot, and amber, this seemingly simple fragrance is surprisingly complex and layered. It’s a daily light and fresh scent with a slight musk that makes you smell clean and sexy at the same time. It’s not strong or overpowering, but others will definitely smell it on you (and love it). — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
"This Eau de Parfum was found at the same time as the Mercedes-Benz Woman Eau De Toilette, they have a similar profile (my boyfriend gets them confused all the time), but this one is a little bit more feminine and floral and less seductive. I also like wearing this for date night or when I’m super into my feminine mode." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I'm a fruity gal, and I tend to only dabble in floral notes of jasmine, lily, or on the rare occasion, rose. However, give me any fruit from the lemon or orange family — specifically bergamot — and I'll buy it and cherish it. Gucci Flora's Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum has the perfect harmonious blend of both mandarin and bergamot laced with jasmine and that hint of rose. The fragrance just gets better overtime. It's my everyday go-to fragrance, and it's funny how without knowing, my husband never fails to compliment me whenever I spritz it on." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"This perfume smells like New Year’s to me – sparkly, like the first sip of champagne, and leaves a spicy hit of warmth in its wake. Though I know this fragrance is pretty 2000-and-late, it is by far the most used in my extensive perfume collection. I reach for it repeatedly, on pretty much every special occasion, and I have over a decades worth of compliments from it. The cozy autumnal hints of amber and vanilla combined with the springy overtones of jasmine and peach make it work all year round, because a party is nothing if not timeless." — Charlotte Lewis, Sex & Wellness Writer
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
"Imagine smelling like the best beach day you’ve ever had that ends with a five-star spa experience: that’s literally House Of Bo’s La Mar. This floral and marine complex scent features notes of grapefruit, seawater, jasmine, pepper, coconut, and almond milk. The sophisticated fragrance is perfect for both daily use and special occasions. It’s strong enough to last you all day without causing any sensitive people any headaches." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"Italian Citrus by DS & Durga is my go-to fragrance for the summer. It’s fresh and bright with a tiny touch of musk but not overly fruity or feminine. The perfume is a perfect scent for everyday use." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
"Jo Malone London's Bluebell is the elegant, subtle, and fruity fragrance I want as my forever signature scent. I always talk about how I want to gracefully grow old, and this is the scent I want future generations to remember me by. It's definitely not that it smells like an old grandma, but it's a lovely timeless perfume. The notes of bluebell, lily of the valley, lemon, persimmon, and white musk are mesmerizing. Since it's a soft fragrance, I like to spritz it on before bed or on my hair as a scent you get when I walk past. Plus, with all Jo Malone scents, it's easy to mix with others for a new blend." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.