Father’s Day Gifts Your Latinx Dad Will Love (Or Tolerate)

Oh, the joyous time of gifting our dads something he'll wear once or keep in the box forever. Father's Day is closing in, and if you haven't already bought your papi something you're kinda sure he'll like, this is your chance. From Latine dad classics like black recliners and noise-canceling headphones to unique gifts like Mars snow globes and Star Wars clocks, below you'll find a plethora of padre-approved gifts for his special day. And most of these can be bought online, picked up in stores, or are Amazon Prime-ready. There's no excuse to not gift your dad something he'll love and appreciate — or mostly tolerate.
Whether it's to hear the TV as loud as possible right in his eardrums or to completely ignore you when you ask for something, there's nothing papi would appreciate more than a pair of expensive and high-quality headphones.
Is he weirdly obsessed with space? If you're scrambling for a non-clique gifting option for your space-nerd father, opt for a cool-looking red-sand globe (get it?) of our favorite fiery neighbor planet.
This is one of those types of things that dads will never buy for themselves but secretly want. Gift him one hell of a shaving experience with this heated Gillette razor. It's the dad version of a spa-at-home moment.
Is there anything more "dad" than a black recliner? I don't think so. This massager one from Amazon has over 3,000 reviews with a near-perfect score and is under $150! It'll be impossible to find a better deal than this for your dad's new favorite chair.
Dads love iPads. If yours is anything like mine, he'll ask you for one every time you come home — as if I just have iPad-buying money lying around! But if you do have iPad money, I would highly recommend the new one for a Father's Day gift.
Look, we get it — sore muscles are a part of being old. Instead of him having to ask you or your mom for help to massage his oh-so-sore muscles, gift him this on-the-wall massage ball. That way your Latine father doesn't have to do the one thing he hates — asking for help.
If his interests lean on a more geeky side, gifting him anything from his current obsession will be simply perfect. Whether that's Star Trek or Star Wars, I guarantee he won't have any unique gift from Etsy you decide to get him — because Latine dads definitely don't shop on Etsy.
If you're truly at a loss, gifting your dad a beard kit can never go wrong — unless, of course, he doesn't have a beard. If he's a bearded man, he'll love this kit from Every Man Jack. It's got everything he needs, and he can finally throw away the decades-old stuff he's been using.
