The Best Fast-Charging Amazon Finds (For When Low Power Mode Fails You)

We’ve all been there: You’re in the middle of your commute, or in the waiting room at your doctor’s office, or getting groceries, and… your episode of This American Life suddenly cuts out because your phone battery goes out. You shouldn’t really care — some of us are old enough to remember not even owning a cell phone — but nevertheless, you do.
Luckily, modern technology has progressed to the point where this doesn’t have to be a problem for you any longer. And if you're in the market for fast-charging cables, power banks, and more, Amazon has you covered. The site is a veritable treasure trove of all sorts of life-upgrading tech items that will make sure your phone is never dangerously approaching the 10% low battery warning notification.
From the lightning cable our own savvy wellness writer swears by to the mini power bank that restores a dwindling battery to full charge, here are the best fast-charging Amazon tech buys online reviewers can't stop raving about.
Best Budget
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 69,825 reviews
After a reliable power source, your best tool for keeping your devices alive is a cable that won't let you down. Daily use can cause fraying, especially in less expensive models. But shoppers stand by this affordable AmazonBasics option, with one reviewer writing, "I am always a little disappointed by cords I don't buy directly from Apple, however, this cord is a 10/10! I have had this cord for about a year now, and it charges my phone decently fast for the fact that I use it in my car. It hasn't bent or frayed at all, and it is def recommended by me."
Best Apple Dupe
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 5,225 reviews
These lightning cables are virtually identical to the original cable you get out of the box with a brand-new iPhone — if not better. "I’m in a house full of Apple users who never know where chargers are so I bought these as backups," one reviewer shares. "Let me tell you: I wouldn’t care if Apple didn’t put another charger in my box as long as I have these. They charge fast and have you going from 1% to 50% in minutes." Sold!
Best Cable Pack
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 26,627 reviews
If you're looking for the most bang for your buck, you won't do better than this six-pack of braided lightning cables in a variety of lengths, available for just $12. "The different sizes are perfect for the car, office, or home," explains one reviewer. "I use the smallest cord for my car, the medium for my desk at work, and the longest for behind my bed. They charge quickly and have managed to survive my bird chewing on the braided cord."
Best Long-Lasting
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 77,406 reviews
This durable yet sleek power bank comes in both white and black and has charging ports for USB-C and lightning ports. (I've actually used one of these to revive my Nintendo Switch in a pinch.) "We recently had a power outage for 14 hours due to a storm," begins one reviewer. "I started to panic because my phone battery was almost completely dead, and it suddenly hit me that I had the Anker charger! Now, this is one item I would never want to be without — it could actually save your life."
Best Compact
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars and 13,780 reviews
This extremely aesthetic phone bank comes in a variety of neutral and pastel hues (cute!) and is ideal for those who don't like bulky batteries. (Bonus: It can also be used to charge your AirPods case.) "This charger is so cute, and I love that it has a cap connected to the battery," says one reviewer. "It also has the power port already built in so you don’t need an extra cord packed with it. It’s come in handy several times, and I think it’s a great gift idea too."
Best MagSafe
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 607 reviews
MagSafe: It's the way of the future! If you're down to spend a bit more, you won't be let down with Belkin's slim power bank which is compatible with any MagSafe iPhone (aka any model beginning with the 12th generation onwards). In addition to not having to worry about extra cords, this bank goes to work fast to revive a phone battery from the great beyond and holds enough juice for multiple charges. "I’ve had quite a bit of banks, and I can say that this charger has the most power for your money," writes one reviewer. "[It's] a real must-have for MagSafe charging."
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star-and-up club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
