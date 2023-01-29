The Best Fast-Charging Amazon Finds (For When Low Power Mode Fails You)

After a reliable power source, your best tool for keeping your devices alive is a cable that won't let you down. Daily use can cause fraying, especially in less expensive models. But shoppers stand by this affordable AmazonBasics option, with one reviewer writing, "I am always a little disappointed by cords I don't buy directly from Apple, however, this cord is a 10/10! I have had this cord for about a year now, and it charges my phone decently fast for the fact that I use it in my car. It hasn't bent or frayed at all, and it is def recommended by me."