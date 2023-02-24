How To Efficiently Yet Fashionably Dress For The Rain

Opening your blinds and seeing big droplets splash against your window can immediately stop you in your tracks. Rain? Right now? Why? The fabulous fringe outfit you originally planned to wear is heading back to the closet, and you have to come up with something weather-appropriate ASAP. If you have to go into work, on a date, or just don't want to sacrifice your signature style in a downpour, take a gander at the rainy-day outfit ideas we've curated that will keep you dry and chic. You'll be left fashionably standing — or running underneath your umbrella — screaming, "rain come at me."
We wholeheartedly agree cozy loungewear is a rainy-day uniform, but if you have to head outside, you'll likely have to change. Ahead, find laid-back outfits for daily wear, errands, the office, and even an elevated weekend look — for those days when the rain can really get in your way. We've picked out all you need to combat the dreary weather, from the trendiest raincoats to weather-friendly tops, bottoms, shoes, and accessories like handbags and 'do-protecting bucket hats. Read ahead for all the rainy-day style inspo you need.
Layering With Your Everyday Basics
Some rainy days are humid, and others are cold. If the weather is unpredictable, layering your basics will come in the clutch. If you still need some staple items or an upgrade, we have them listed below. For those summer days when the rain is passing by or it's lightly drizzling and still warm, opt for a stylish denim maxi skirt.
Minimalistic Chic Business 'Fit For The Office
Keep it simple for the office in a Lululemon water-repellent trench coat with a waist-defining belt, washable silk blouse blouse, and black trousers. Meanwhile, upgrade your old rain boots with one from Dolce Vita's Waterproof Collection. The brand has a plethora of fashionable rainy-day-approved shoes from color block options to subtle details. For instance, these comfy studded booties are easy to style for work and off-duty days, as it's an elevated pair of Chelsea boots. You'll look polished the minute you walk in the door, from your head to your (well-clad) toes.
Comfy Athleisure Wear For Errands
Nothing beats the comfort of an oversized T-shirt dress. Thankfully, the piece also works for those unexpected storms when paired with classic rainy day items like a parka, black knee-high boots, comfy leggings, and a water-resistant bucket hat.
"The Rain Can't Stop Me" Weekend Look
Don't let the rain get in the way of your Friday night or weekend plans. Don a mini silk dress and add a bit of shimmer with Wolford's Stardust Tights. A chic crocodile print shoulder bag and attractive statement booties bring that extra party flair. The long parka is fully waterproof and has a relaxed fit with an adjustable waistline.
