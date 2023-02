How To Efficiently Yet Fashionably Dress For The Rain

Opening your blinds and seeing big droplets splash against your window can immediately stop you in your tracks. Rain? Right now? Why? The fabulous fringe outfit you originally planned to wear is heading back to the closet, and you have to come up with something weather-appropriate ASAP. If you have to go into work, on a date, or just don't want to sacrifice your signature style in a downpour, take a gander at the rainy-day outfit ideas we've curated that will keep you dry and chic. You'll be left fashionably standing — or running underneath your umbrella — screaming, "rain come at me."