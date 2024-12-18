9 Fashion Trends That Will Define 2025

Fashion Trend 2025: At The Cape
An unexpected offshoot of the ladylike trend, the swift rise in capes, capelets and similar silhouettes points to a deeper refinement of quiet luxury. This really took hold in the form of outerwear on the fall/winter 2024 runways of Bottega Veneta, Proenza Schouler, Alberta Ferretti, and Chloé, and it continues into the spring. Scandi darling Totême proposes a draped “goddess dress” featuring a layer of gathered fabric that curls quietly around the neck, while Chanel has a more literal take on the look, complete with a superhero-in-training-style necktie.