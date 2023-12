While a handful of designers (Miu Miu, Loewe) have been flirting with the no-pants look in recent seasons — one that has since been embraced with enthusiasm by the Jenners/Biebers/Hadids of the style world — the SS24 shows have made it official: The take-off-your-pants trend is about to, well, totally take off. It’s easier to point out the designers who didn’t send majorly exposed legs down their runways than to name those that did, which range from Marni to Schiaparelli to Dries Van Noten to LaQuan Smith. The coolest way to dress up your bottom half in 2024, it seems, will be by not dressing it up at all and opting instead for short shorts and exposed undies with sheer or colorful tights underneath.