If the abundance of preppy polos and rugby shirts by the biggest players in the game (think Louis Vuitton, Gucci, The Row, and Miu Miu to name a few) tells us anything, it’s that higher education is also high fashion. From windbreakers and hoodies at Dion Lee to tracksuits at Coperni, you’ll knock your 2024 style out of the park as long as you’re dressing like you’ve got an athletic scholarship beneath that popped collar. Pro tip: Don’t be afraid to borrow from the boys on this one.