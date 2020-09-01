The Pandemic Changed Shopping — These Are The 29 Things We’re Still Buying
The last few months have shifted priorities, altered perspectives, and exposed pre-existing problems.
According to ThredUp’s 2020 Resale report, 70% of consumers agree that addressing climate change is more important now than ever.
So, what should we consider spending it on right now? Here are a few ideas: Brands that follow ethical and environmentally responsible practices, and those that are inclusive; designers making high-quality staples that can be worn for years to come; and fashion that brings joy and comfort during a time when there’s little to be happy about or comforted by. Because, while I tend to reach for the same black turtleneck week after week, it’s the yellow, zebra-printed Victor Glemaud pants I bought two months into lockdown that I pair it with when I need something to make myself feel better about my day. And, when it comes down to it, isn’t that how fashion should always make you feel?