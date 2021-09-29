Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Not really. Both my mom and dad experienced a lot of hardship when they first immigrated to the U.S. They were taught as teenagers to save as much as they could but not necessarily how to invest or put money towards retirement accounts. They were just trying to survive in an unfamiliar country. As a result, most of my discussions with my parents have been about saving as much as possible without necessarily deep diving into the mechanics of how to do so. I opened my own savings account and signed up for whatever 401(k) plans my employers offered once I entered the job market. Because of my lack of personal finance skills, I ended up living outside of my means in my early twenties and racked up over $20,000 in credit card debt (yikes, I know). I admit I used my scholarship as a crutch in college and never adjusted my spending habits after I graduated. It definitely did not help that I was only making ~$40,000 a year in a HCOL city when I first started out in my career. I spent frivolously and had arguments with my dad all the time about my bad shopping habit (when I'm stressed, I shop). I've only recently reigned in my spending, especially on clothing, and started thinking more consciously about where I'm putting my money. The pause of pandemic living really put my financial situation into perspective and helped me re-evaluate what is important and worth spending my money on. I've since halved my debt and hope to be debt-free before 2022.