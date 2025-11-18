Currently: Obsessing Over These Fashion Combos That’ll Make The Best Gifts
When it comes to gifting, the best fashion presents are the ones that get real use — not just admired in the closet. And while the classic “new coat for winter” is always a safe bet, pairing it with the perfect bag? That’s where things get personal (and a lot more exciting).
This season, DKNY makes it easy to match every personality on your list with its lineup of trendy outerwear and handbags. Think a tailored wool coat and structured tote for the minimalist who lives by a neutral palette, a belted plaid jacket and bold chain bag for the friend with an It-girl sensibility, or a snuggly sherpa and slouchy shoulder bag for the cozy queen whose entire personality revolves around soft, plush pieces.
Whether you’re shopping for a ‘90s die-hard, a downtown-cool type, or someone who simply loves a good outerwear moment, consider this your shortcut to gifting something that’ll actually get worn (and photographed) all season long.