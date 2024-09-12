ADVERTISEMENT
The Biggest Color Trends for Fall 2024

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated September 12, 2024, 1:09 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The color trends we’re seeing for Fall 2024 mix up the classics with some unexpected twists, giving your wardrobe a refresh that’s as exciting as the cliffhanger in your favorite TV show. Sure, we’ve got the rich wines and deep greens you expect for the season, but the palette also includes pale yellows, sky blues, and baby pinks that balance the quintessentially autumnal with the fresh and distinctive.
On the more decadent end of the spectrum, there’s a deliciously rich chocolate brown that elevates simple silhouettes into ultra-sophisticated territory. Then, siren red (which screams, “Demure, who?!”) and lemon-lime (which sits somewhere between tangy chartreuse and Brat Green) bring a little burst of energy on those inevitable gray fall days. (Speaking of gray: This season literally offers upwards of 50 shades of it, from slate to deep, moody charcoal.)
Bottom line: Fall 2024 is serving up a color palette that’s anything but basic, so get ready to dive into a season of seriously stylish shades.

Fall 2024 Color Trend: Siren Red

Photo: Courtesy of Stella McCartney.
Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu.
Spotted on runways from Stella McCartney to Miu Miu, siren red is bringing the heat in the fall collections. From figure-hugging dresses with high necklines to bold outerwear for those who love a full-on color drench, this shade is all about making a statement. 
shop 4 products
Aligne
Daphne Waisted Blazer
$265.00
Aligne
Dôen
Fairchild Cashmere Cardigan
$338.00
Dôen
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Candy Bag
$445.00
Mansur Gavriel
Gap
High Rise Ponte Crop Kick Pants
$79.95
Gap

Fall 2024 Color Trend: Chocolate Decadence

Photo: Courtesy of Jil Sander.
Photo: Courtesy of Saint Laurent.
The chocolatey browns seen across the fall collections serve up  ’90s vibes, perfect for minimalists and neutral lovers craving something rich yet understated. They shine in luxurious leather with clean lines, but they also come alive in nubby coats, rich knits, and simple separates. Seen on runways from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini to Jil Sander to Saint Laurent, this color is your ticket to a polished, sophisticated autumn.
shop 4 products
Good American
Better Than Faux Leather Midi Pencil Skirt
$169.00
Nordstrom
Eloquii
Maxi Dress W Halter Layer
$49.97$99.95
Eloquii
Margaux
The Demi Flats
$245.00
Margaux
Argent
Two-button Blazer In Seasonless Wool
$425.00
Argent

Fall 2024 Color Trend: Moss Appeal

Photo: Courtesy of Schiaparelli.
Photo: Courtesy of Chloe.
Earthy tones also tend to dominate during the colder months — ochre, olive, and amber, oh my! — but the mossier shades of green stood out in head-to-toe Fall 2024 looks. Perfect for both the office and festive functions, they translate to some of the season’s biggest trends, from sheer lace and draping to plush textures and asymmetrical silhouettes. 
shop 4 products
Massimo Dutti
Short Wool Blend Coat With Fastening Detail
$259.00
Massimo Dutti
WE-AR4
The Flight Leather Top-handle Bag
$295.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Tuckernuck
Army Green Jolie Skirt
$198.00
Tuckernuck
Anthropologie
The Susannah 3d Flower Cardigan Sweater
$130.00
Anthropologie

Fall 2024 Color Trend: Smooth Like Butter (Yellow)

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta.
Photo: Courtesy of Burberry.
Typically a spring favorite, pale yellow turns heads in autumn, appearing in everything from tailored pieces at Gucci to luxe leather at Hermès and cozy knits at Stella McCartney. It’s a versatile hue that pairs beautifully with richer tones like chocolate brown and caramel, while also playing nicely with other sweet shades like baby pink and blue.
shop 4 products
The Drop
Noa Trench Coat
$99.90
Amazon
Universal Thread
Cozy Knit Crewneck Pullover Sweater
$25.00
Target
Bec and Bridge
Fae Asym Long Sleeve Dress
$200.00$280.00
Bec and Bridge
Zara
Interlock Skirt
$29.90
Zara

Fall 2024 Color Trend: Sea of Blues

Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy.
Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.
Whether it’s sky, powder, cobalt, or navy, a sea of blues is ready to wash over your wardrobe this fall, as modeled by European brands from Prada to Louis Vuitton to Saint Laurent on the runways. Brighter tones make for punchy statements, while deeper shades align with the timeless elegance of the quiet luxury aesthetic. From bold, structured pieces to flowing, ethereal designs, these shades of blue offer a versatile range of options.
shop 4 products
& Other Stories
Draped Sleeveless Midi Dress
$99.00
& Other Stories
Maje
Wide-leg Suit Trousers With Pleats
$345.00
Nordstrom
Banana Republic
Cashmere Sweater Polo
$220.00
Banana Republic
Future Collective
Nylon Relaxed Bomber Jacket
$45.00
Target

Fall 2024 Color Trend: Wine O'Clock

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci.
Photo: Courtesy of Ferragamo.
A quintessential autumnal color gets even more luxe this season, reimagined in modern silhouettes like bubble hemlines, asymmetrical draping, sheer dresses, and one-shoulder necklines. Whether you prefer a touch of burgundy or a deeper merlot, wine-inspired shades add a sophisticated twist to your fall wardrobe, seen across runways from Khaite to Prada to Gucci.
shop 4 products
A New Day
Faux Croc Trench Coat
$50.00
Target
A.L.C.
Mila Draped Tie-front Satin Shirtdress
$595.00
Neiman Marcus
JW PEI
Sharon Crossbody Bag
$89.00
JW PEI
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Curve Dad Pants In Washed
$34.00$45.00
ASOS

Fall 2024 Color Trend: Pretty in Pink

Photo: Jason Lloyd Evans/Erdem.
Photo: Courtesy of Prada.
Pale pink brings all the cutesy vibes. Whether in the form of a flirty ruffled dress, a cozy knit, or an elegant tailored coat, this delicate shade is as soft as a whisper and perfect for embracing a touch of femininity without going overboard.
shop 4 products
Sézane
Mederick Coat
$485.00
Sézane
Urban Revivo
Copped Straight Shirt
$39.90
Urban Revivo
Staud
Ramona Dress Damask Pink
$295.00
Staud
M.Gemi
The Una Flats
$248.00
M.Gemi

Fall 2024 Color Trend: Refreshing Lemon Lime

Photo: Courtesy of Jason Wu.
Photo: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham.
This vibrant spectrum of citrus-y shades proves bright, playful hues aren’t just for spring. Whether you’re leaning into the boldness of chartreuse or experimenting with the more daring side of Brat Green, these shades deliver an invigorating energy that’s perfect for making a statement as the days get shorter.
shop 4 products
Mango
Ruffled Chiffon Dress
$199.99
Mango
Hanifa
Kelli Knit Top
$69.00
Hanifa
La Ligne
Bias-cut Silk Midi Skirt
$250.00
Neiman Marcus
Reformation
Small Patrizia Satchel Bag
$398.00
Reformation

Fall 2024 Color Trend: Grey Days Ahead

Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera.
Photo: Courtesy of Brandon Maxwel..
This fall, grey is anything but dreary — in fact, it’s among the most versatile shades of the season, touching everything from structured suits to cozy knits and ranging from soft and blue-tinged to deep and moody charcoal. Whether you’re drawn to sharp, corporate-core looks or prefer a more relaxed, layered approach, this is the understated hero of the season, perfect for those days when you want to look effortlessly polished without overthinking your outfit.
shop 4 products
COS
Wool-blend Cape
$170.00
COS
Ganni
Grey Striped Suiting V-neck Fitted Dress
$495.00
Ganni
Almina Concept
Oversized Wool/cash Sweater
$238.00
Almina Concept
J.Crew
Gwyneth Pleated Slip Skirt
$74.50$128.00
J.Crew

