The Biggest Color Trends for Fall 2024

The color trends we’re seeing for Fall 2024 mix up the classics with some unexpected twists, giving your wardrobe a refresh that’s as exciting as the cliffhanger in your favorite TV show. Sure, we’ve got the rich wines and deep greens you expect for the season, but the palette also includes pale yellows, sky blues, and baby pinks that balance the quintessentially autumnal with the fresh and distinctive.
On the more decadent end of the spectrum, there’s a deliciously rich chocolate brown that elevates simple silhouettes into ultra-sophisticated territory. Then, siren red (which screams, “Demure, who?!”) and lemon-lime (which sits somewhere between tangy chartreuse and Brat Green) bring a little burst of energy on those inevitable gray fall days. (Speaking of gray: This season literally offers upwards of 50 shades of it, from slate to deep, moody charcoal.)
Bottom line: Fall 2024 is serving up a color palette that’s anything but basic, so get ready to dive into a season of seriously stylish shades.
Fall 2024 Color Trend: Siren Red
Spotted on runways from Stella McCartney to Miu Miu, siren red is bringing the heat in the fall collections. From figure-hugging dresses with high necklines to bold outerwear for those who love a full-on color drench, this shade is all about making a statement.
Fall 2024 Color Trend: Chocolate Decadence
The chocolatey browns seen across the fall collections serve up ’90s vibes, perfect for minimalists and neutral lovers craving something rich yet understated. They shine in luxurious leather with clean lines, but they also come alive in nubby coats, rich knits, and simple separates. Seen on runways from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini to Jil Sander to Saint Laurent, this color is your ticket to a polished, sophisticated autumn.
Fall 2024 Color Trend: Moss Appeal
Earthy tones also tend to dominate during the colder months — ochre, olive, and amber, oh my! — but the mossier shades of green stood out in head-to-toe Fall 2024 looks. Perfect for both the office and festive functions, they translate to some of the season’s biggest trends, from sheer lace and draping to plush textures and asymmetrical silhouettes.
Fall 2024 Color Trend: Smooth Like Butter (Yellow)
Typically a spring favorite, pale yellow turns heads in autumn, appearing in everything from tailored pieces at Gucci to luxe leather at Hermès and cozy knits at Stella McCartney. It’s a versatile hue that pairs beautifully with richer tones like chocolate brown and caramel, while also playing nicely with other sweet shades like baby pink and blue.
Fall 2024 Color Trend: Sea of Blues
Whether it’s sky, powder, cobalt, or navy, a sea of blues is ready to wash over your wardrobe this fall, as modeled by European brands from Prada to Louis Vuitton to Saint Laurent on the runways. Brighter tones make for punchy statements, while deeper shades align with the timeless elegance of the quiet luxury aesthetic. From bold, structured pieces to flowing, ethereal designs, these shades of blue offer a versatile range of options.
Fall 2024 Color Trend: Wine O'Clock
A quintessential autumnal color gets even more luxe this season, reimagined in modern silhouettes like bubble hemlines, asymmetrical draping, sheer dresses, and one-shoulder necklines. Whether you prefer a touch of burgundy or a deeper merlot, wine-inspired shades add a sophisticated twist to your fall wardrobe, seen across runways from Khaite to Prada to Gucci.
Fall 2024 Color Trend: Pretty in Pink
Pale pink brings all the cutesy vibes. Whether in the form of a flirty ruffled dress, a cozy knit, or an elegant tailored coat, this delicate shade is as soft as a whisper and perfect for embracing a touch of femininity without going overboard.
Fall 2024 Color Trend: Refreshing Lemon Lime
This vibrant spectrum of citrus-y shades proves bright, playful hues aren’t just for spring. Whether you’re leaning into the boldness of chartreuse or experimenting with the more daring side of Brat Green, these shades deliver an invigorating energy that’s perfect for making a statement as the days get shorter.
Fall 2024 Color Trend: Grey Days Ahead
This fall, grey is anything but dreary — in fact, it’s among the most versatile shades of the season, touching everything from structured suits to cozy knits and ranging from soft and blue-tinged to deep and moody charcoal. Whether you’re drawn to sharp, corporate-core looks or prefer a more relaxed, layered approach, this is the understated hero of the season, perfect for those days when you want to look effortlessly polished without overthinking your outfit.