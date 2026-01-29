The 8 Color Trends That Will Reign Supreme In 2026
A new year means a new set of trending colors for the style set to swoon over. Last year was all about butter yellow; before that, Barbie pink and a highlighter shade of Brat green were the moment. But fashion experts predict that something a little less definitive will infiltrate the market in 2026. Enter specific hues and color combinations that are as vibrant as they are complimentary to each other. “Most of us aren’t living in just one mood or style; instead we’re balancing calm with chaos, and seriousness with play,” says Xanthe Wells, VP of Global Creative at Pinterest. The colors of 2026, she adds: “really capture how layered life feels right now.”
More than a handful of bright colors have already popped up on runways, red carpets, and street-style looks for 2026, proving that the muted neutrals that defined “quiet luxury” are on the decline and something more effervescent is blooming in its place. From traditional primary pigments — red, blue, and yellow — to unexpected pairings like chocolate brown and frost blue, this more dynamic approach is a great opportunity to let your mood shine. “Color has become a language people use to express who they are and intentionally shape how they want to feel,” Wells says. Not yet convinced? Continue ahead for more about the colors that will reign supreme in 2026 fashion.
Jade Green
If you’ve been keeping up with the latest collection from designers such as Amiri, Balmain, and Acne Studios, then you know that the color jade is already one of the hues of the season. According to Wells, this shade of green should feel more grounded than the playful mint color that might already be in your closet, allowing it to double as a neutral all year long.
“The color blends serenity with sophisticated elegance, yet still makes a statement,” Wells says. Those looking for a bolder take on jade should consider investing in a pair of sneakers so punchy, they go with nearly anything and everything.
Primary Palettes
Some of the best color combinations are the ones that may seem a little too on the nose. For proof, look to the number of designers who harnessed a primary color palette –– yellow, blue, and red –– in recent collections. At Loewe, this manifested in tulip-shaped leather jackets and strategically-layered basics, whereas DSquared2 took a more eclectic approach reminiscent of streetwear in the ‘90s. Colorblocked prints and stripes are a great way to embrace the trend, while styling individually-hued pieces together makes a Crayola-level impact.
Dark Plum Noir
A stark contrast to many of the bright, playful colors on trend for 2026, dark plum noir is moody yet striking, making it a great alternative for those who tend to wear all black. Between the rich suede outerwear from Tom Ford and the romantic goth aesthetic of Rabanne's pleated babydoll dresses, the deep berry hue has the power to work as both a staple and an accent in your wardrobe. Plus, it pairs well with other standout shades of the season, including electric wasabi and soft persimmon (more on that below).
“They feel unexpected at first glance, but when you see them together, it just clicks and creates this intriguing balance,” Wells explains. “Plum noir brings this cool, collected depth, while wasabi instantly wakes up a space.”
Electric Wasabi
From Prada to Alaïa to the fringed clutch that creative director Jonathan Anderson presented at Dior, a neon yellow shade of green –– we’re dubbing it electric wasabi –– will reign supreme for 2026. Though it may seem intimidating for some, the key is to start small. A pair of statement flats can be a great place to start.
“You can also layer a colorful piece under a neutral jacket or sweater,” Wells says. “The goal is to sprinkle in color in ways that feel authentic to you.” For a more head-turning look, layer a brightly-colored bra under a sheer top or peeking over a plunging neckline.
Shocking Pink
The industry’s penchant for pink is set to continue well into 2026. The bright magenta of shocking pink consistently popped up across the latest runway collections. MM6 Maison Margiela showcased head-to-toe pink looks, while Burberry offered ample style inspo by adding a neon pink scarf to an otherwise muted outfit. Bright tights underneath mini dresses and sheer skirts are another great option if you’re looking to (literally) dip your foot into the trend instead of jumping right in.
Chocolate Brown & Blue Frost
Mint chocolate chip, anyone? Repurpose the icy blue pieces you likely added to your closet in 2025 by pairing them with chocolate brown. If you’re looking for some cold-weather inspiration, turn to the team at Acne Studios, who layered a brown puffer coat with a light-blue shirt peeking out from underneath in their fall 2026 collection. Emilia Wickstead, meanwhile, offered up a host of sweaters in cheery stripes for a more nostalgic feel.
Juicy Persimmon
If you’d like to look good enough to eat, try on a few pieces in the rich, reddish shade of orange aptly named persimmon. Christopher John Rogers and No. 21 were just a few of the brands who embraced the bright hue during the Spring 2026 collections, with bold separates and monochromatic looks galore. Despite the tropical feel, the shade transitions well into the winter months, too — persimmon-colored cold-weather accessories like a beanie or hooded scarf are bound to make a statement.
Turquoise
Brands all around the world, including Xu Zhi, Patou, and JW Anderson are incorporating turquoise into their collections for fall 2026, making it a must-have shade for the seasons ahead. Whether you invest in turquoise outerwear à la the latest Burberry collection or opt for a jewel-toned pair of leather gloves, the standout hue is a lot easier to integrate into your wardrobe than you may think.
