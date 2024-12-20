These 8 Color Trends Will Rule Your Wardrobe In 2025

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Reflecting on the top color trends of 2024, a few contenders swiftly come to mind. Charli xcx’s Brat Green was the loud, abrasive color no one could escape, Pantone deemed Peach Fuzz the must-have color of the year, and at a certain point in time, it was impossible to leave the house and not see someone trotting around in siren red socks or tights. It was a year that embraced a diverse range of expressive hues, cementing the truth that there’s always room for color in your wardrobe, no matter your personal style.
In 2025, there are a few standout colors that are likely to gain traction. The spring/summer 2025 runways offer a peek at what’s to come, as does the street style and influencer circuit, which is already embracing powdery pastels (icy blue and petal pink, to name a couple), saturated tones of green and red, and a certain shade of brown that we predict will be everywhere in no time flat. If you’re keen to begin incorporating these into your outfits now, read on for our predictions of the colors that’ll define 2025 fashion.
2025 Color Trend: 24K Gold
While butter yellow is surely on your radar already, a richer tone — 24k gold — is popping up on the runways of labels like Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Gabriela Hearst, emphasizing the impact of a confident hue. Similar to 24k jewelry, with its lustrous, gold nugget-like appearance, this yellow can be incorporated as an accent, contrasted with muted neutrals or layered with a vibrant pattern to punctuate the look.
2025 Color Trend: Tea Rose
The impact of Barbiecore can’t be overstated and while hot pink may be shimmying out of the spotlight for now, an onslaught of designers are embracing a gentle tea rose hue in 2025. From Khaite’s dreamy dresses crafted in powdery pink swaths of silk gazar to Simone Rocha's and Ferragamo’s ballet-adjacent, petal pink separates, all signs point toward another year of pink.
2025 Color Trend: Icy Blue
Ethereal, elegant and effortless to style, icy shades of blue are one of 2025’s most covetable color trends. Countless runways have endorsed the delicate hue, from rich-in-detail separates at Cecilie Bahnsen to floaty dresses at Prabal Gurung and Chloé. Wear it head-to-toe or as an accent — it’s among the most versatile colors around.
2025 Color Trend: Marigold
A brand-new year often calls for a zippy color to perk up your wardrobe. 2025’s answer to this? Marigold. This cheery yellow-orange is cropping up as an oh-so covetable skirt at Prada, a gorgeous asymmetrical ruffled skirt at Bottega Veneta, and a head-to-toe pleated dress at Simkhai (among several others) for spring.
2025 Color Trend: Cardinal Red
Siren red has been a staple color for the last few seasons — who can forget Tibi’s red socks paired with red ballet flats? Though the fiery hue will likely continue on its trajectory (it’s pretty timeless, after all), the 2025 runways have been pointing to cardinal red as a sultry alternative. Gucci’s purplish-red lace dress will be hard to resist once it hits shelves, as will Louise Trotter’s expertly crafted separates for Carven, which could be worn just as easily to the office as on a dinner date.
2025 Color Trend: Periwinkle
Every few years, periwinkle prances its way back into the trend cycle, reminding us just how striking this color really is. Stella McCartney’s a proponent of the fanciful hue, translating it into a dramatic sheer gown that would look impeccable on the red carpet. A subtler alternative can be found at Tod’s by way of a structural top (best paired with slouchy slacks and sandals). And for the ultimate party dress moment, Brandon Maxwell takes the cake with his eye-popping halter neck frock.
2025 Color Trend: Chocolate Brown
Rich, chocolate brown will play a starring role in 2025. This timeless neutral is among the easiest to style and manages to feel a bit more refined than a simple black or charcoal gray. Look to runways like Max Mara for inspiration on how to wear it: For spring, the brand weaves the elegant hue into a smattering of chic looks, from tailoring and evening attire to an oversized jacket and coordinated mini skirt that nods perfectly to ‘70s style.
2025 Color Trend: Frog Green
Brat Green took the fashion world by storm this year, but the hue is pivoting in a slightly quieter direction in the new year by way of frog green. These grassy hues have become a favorite on runways that often have a hand in setting trends — think Sandy Liang’s cool-girl separates and Victoria Beckham’s memorable green gown worn by Gigi Hadid.
