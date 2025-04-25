Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, my parents always expected me to attend college, as they believed higher education was a key step toward building a successful career. They were especially supportive when I decided to pursue a career in the fashion industry. I attended the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), where I earned a bachelor of science in fashion business management with a minor in economics. The cost of my education was significantly more affordable thanks to qualifying for in-state tuition, which brought the total tuition for all four years to around $50,000. My dad was able to assist financially, which was a huge relief and allowed me to focus on my studies without taking on any debt. I also worked part time during my time at FIT to help with additional expenses.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My dad started giving me a monthly allowance when I was in 5th grade, around 11 years old. It wasn’t much at first — just $20 pesos a month — but it taught me how to manage my money from an early age. At first, I’d spend it on candy or random things, but as I got older, I started saving up for bigger purchases like a hockey stick in middle school, and eventually for clothes and nights out. My parents didn’t sit me down and give me a formal lesson on finances, but my dad was always someone I’d check in with before making any big financial decisions. He guided me when it came to things like credit cards, savings accounts, and picking the right bank. But when it came to more advanced stuff, like stocks and investments, he didn’t have much insight, so I turned to other sources. My minor in economics helped a bit, but the real turning point for me was during COVID-19 when I decided to dive deeper into personal finance. I started investing on my own using Robinhood, reading sites like Investopedia, NerdWallet, and The Motley Fool daily. I learned about things like market trends, stock performance, and what analysts were saying, which gave me the confidence to make smarter financial decisions.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was as a sales assistant at a clothes store in New York. I was 18 and had just moved to NYC from South America. For the first couple of months, I was basically a tourist, soaking everything in. But by April 2014, I was ready to get to work before starting school in the fall. I went around handing out my résumé to stores all over the city, hoping to make some money and meet new people. Within a couple of days, I got a call for an interview for the store, and I think they hired me on the spot! The only thing was, they asked me to dye my hair from blue to a “natural color”, so I did. It was a fun first job and a huge part of my NYC journey!



Did you worry about money growing up?

I did worry about money sometimes, especially with my mom in South America. She had a tough time making ends meet with what my dad sent for me and my two brothers, but I always knew he’d step in if we really needed something. Growing up, my mom was super resourceful — she stretched every dollar, always shopping on discount days, using daily promos, and making the most of credit card points. She definitely taught me how to be smart with money.



Do you worry about money now?

Luckily, I don’t worry about money right now. I’m still saving and investing, but I have enough of a cushion that I don’t feel stressed. I’m saving up to buy an apartment in New York, but I’m also at a point where I treat myself to pretty much anything I want because I’ve worked hard for it. I don’t believe in just sitting on my money while I save — I’m going to enjoy it along the way!



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I’d say I became financially responsible at 22 when I graduated college, moved in with roommates, and started my first full-time corporate job. My dad gave me a $5,000 graduation gift to help kickstart my adult life, which I used for my first month’s rent and deposit on an apartment in Brooklyn with two friends, plus a mattress, a queen bed frame, and a closet from IKEA. Since then, the only thing my parents cover is my phone bill — and they still do, haha!



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I wish!