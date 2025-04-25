Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a retail/fashion buyer who makes $115,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on international phone charges from a holiday in Australia.
Occupation: Buyer
Industry: Retail/fashion
Age: 29
Location: New York
Assets: High yield account on Wealthfront earning 4% annual interest: $85,000; Wealthfront stocks roboinvestor: $7,200; Robinhood stock investments: $38,000; company stocks (I automatically put money aside every paycheck and buy stocks at 15% discount four times a year through the employee purchase program): $62,000; 401(k) savings (I get 4% company match): $66,000.
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/week): $3,150
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $2,100 for a one-bedroom in Brooklyn by myself.
Loan Payments: $0
401(k) Savings: $670 (7% of annual income).
Company Stock Purchase: $960 (9% of annual income).
Gym: $31
Netflix: $16
Spotify: $16.99 (reimbursed by Citibank Gold).
Verizon Fios Wifi: $50
ConEd: $60
Apple Care & iCloud Storage: $13.87
Annual Expenses
Credit Card Membership: $545 — I recently upgraded to a platinum card to gain access to airport lounges, and I’m justifying the $545 annual fee by telling myself the bonus miles will make it worth it. It’s almost enough to score a free flight back home to South America, so it feels like a good investment!
Amazon Membership: $139 (reimbursed by Citibank Gold).
Citi Bike Membership: $0 (through Citibank Gold).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, my parents always expected me to attend college, as they believed higher education was a key step toward building a successful career. They were especially supportive when I decided to pursue a career in the fashion industry. I attended the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), where I earned a bachelor of science in fashion business management with a minor in economics. The cost of my education was significantly more affordable thanks to qualifying for in-state tuition, which brought the total tuition for all four years to around $50,000. My dad was able to assist financially, which was a huge relief and allowed me to focus on my studies without taking on any debt. I also worked part time during my time at FIT to help with additional expenses.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My dad started giving me a monthly allowance when I was in 5th grade, around 11 years old. It wasn’t much at first — just $20 pesos a month — but it taught me how to manage my money from an early age. At first, I’d spend it on candy or random things, but as I got older, I started saving up for bigger purchases like a hockey stick in middle school, and eventually for clothes and nights out. My parents didn’t sit me down and give me a formal lesson on finances, but my dad was always someone I’d check in with before making any big financial decisions. He guided me when it came to things like credit cards, savings accounts, and picking the right bank. But when it came to more advanced stuff, like stocks and investments, he didn’t have much insight, so I turned to other sources. My minor in economics helped a bit, but the real turning point for me was during COVID-19 when I decided to dive deeper into personal finance. I started investing on my own using Robinhood, reading sites like Investopedia, NerdWallet, and The Motley Fool daily. I learned about things like market trends, stock performance, and what analysts were saying, which gave me the confidence to make smarter financial decisions.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was as a sales assistant at a clothes store in New York. I was 18 and had just moved to NYC from South America. For the first couple of months, I was basically a tourist, soaking everything in. But by April 2014, I was ready to get to work before starting school in the fall. I went around handing out my résumé to stores all over the city, hoping to make some money and meet new people. Within a couple of days, I got a call for an interview for the store, and I think they hired me on the spot! The only thing was, they asked me to dye my hair from blue to a “natural color”, so I did. It was a fun first job and a huge part of my NYC journey!
Did you worry about money growing up?
I did worry about money sometimes, especially with my mom in South America. She had a tough time making ends meet with what my dad sent for me and my two brothers, but I always knew he’d step in if we really needed something. Growing up, my mom was super resourceful — she stretched every dollar, always shopping on discount days, using daily promos, and making the most of credit card points. She definitely taught me how to be smart with money.
Do you worry about money now?
Luckily, I don’t worry about money right now. I’m still saving and investing, but I have enough of a cushion that I don’t feel stressed. I’m saving up to buy an apartment in New York, but I’m also at a point where I treat myself to pretty much anything I want because I’ve worked hard for it. I don’t believe in just sitting on my money while I save — I’m going to enjoy it along the way!
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I’d say I became financially responsible at 22 when I graduated college, moved in with roommates, and started my first full-time corporate job. My dad gave me a $5,000 graduation gift to help kickstart my adult life, which I used for my first month’s rent and deposit on an apartment in Brooklyn with two friends, plus a mattress, a queen bed frame, and a closet from IKEA. Since then, the only thing my parents cover is my phone bill — and they still do, haha!
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
I wish!
Day One: Monday
7:09 a.m. — I’m a stickler for routine, so I have my 7 a.m. alarm locked in from Monday to Thursday. Today I let myself snooze for 9 minutes because I’m so tired after my trip to Australia. Honestly, I’m running on fumes.
8:17 a.m. — Time to start the week and head to work. I only got six hours of sleep because my flight back from Australia was… A nightmare. The flight is already 24 hours long at best, but my flight from Sydney was delayed, I missed my connection in LA, and ended up waiting four hours for the next flight to NY. And to top it all off, 30 minutes before landing in New York we were told we needed to emergency land in NASHVILLE to refuel. What a mess! Anyway, subway ride to work. $2.90
8:30 a.m. — Of course, it’s Presidents’ Day, so the subway is a mess. The last stop on the J train is Hewes St and no J or M trains are running to Manhattan. I exit the subway at Lorimer St, walk to the G train, pay again, and finally transfer to the F train into the city. Welcome back to New York! $2.90
9:08 a.m. — I get to the office and log on to my computer after two weeks away, which is the longest break I’ve ever taken in my adult corporate life. The emails take a few minutes to load... 683 unread emails. I need a minute to process so I head to the kitchen for Monday bagels. I usually get the same: a wholewheat everything bagel with scallion cream cheese.
9:35 a.m — My VP calls me into her office a little too early for my liking, but she wants to talk about soft business across the company and reassure me that everything went smoothly while I was away. I head back to my office and spend the rest of the time catching up on emails, projecting sales, and reviewing selling by label.
1:05 p.m. — I take a short break and order the Skinny Waldorf salad for lunch (my favorite obsession). It’s got arugula, chicken, avocado, toasted pecans, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette. A dream. I use my $100 gold membership I purchased last year, which grants me 25% off every order for a year. I decided to pick it up to avoid all the extra fees. $15.15
6:02 p.m. — Finally, it’s time to head home. I’m beyond tired, and the subways are still a mess, so I take the A train and then walk 16 minutes in the freezing cold. $2.90
8:11 p.m. — I get home after work but I have NOTHING in my fridge. With the last bit of energy I have, I go to the supermarket and grab some essentials for the week; bananas, strawberries, yogurt, cottage cheese, eggs, chicken, breadcrumbs, butternut squash, avocado, salad mix and some tomatoes. I make a decent salad for dinner but nothing like my favorite one. $85.95
9:48 p.m. — I like eating dinner while watching TV in the living room. Tonight I’m starting Missing You, a show on Netflix. After dinner, I smoke a joint to unwind, scroll for a bit, and head to bed.
Daily Total: $109.80
Day Two: Tuesday
7:01 a.m. — Another rough morning — I’m still very jet lagged. Generally, my mornings are pretty consistent: I jump out of bed at 7:01 a.m., then head to the couch to enjoy a bit of the leftover joint from the night before. Yes, I’m a proud stoner and I start and finish my day with a little joint. Weed helps me focus, it quiets the noise in my head and lets me ease into the day with a bit more clarity. It’s not for everyone but it works for me. Around 7:20 a.m. I head to the shower and wash my hair daily… Curls, you wouldn’t get it. In the shower I wash my face with a La Roche-Posay face cream my mom gave me and after the shower I apply micellar water and moisturizer. I finish by adding leave-in conditioner to my hair and giving it a quick blow-dry.
8:11 a.m. — I aim to catch the subway by 8:20 a.m. at the latest to get to the office around 9 a.m. Luckily the subways are back to normal, so I take my usual J train and connect to the M on Delancey St. $2.90
9:08 a.m. — On Tuesdays we get yogurt, bananas, and some sort of granola bar in the kitchen. I pick up a mango yogurt, a banana for breakfast, and refill my water bottle.
12:30 p.m. — I have lunch with a vendor and they order food up to their showroom for my assistant and me. They eat kosher so we order from Mr Broadway. I opted for vegetable soup with a matzo ball, which was just right for the cold day. After the meeting we head back to the office.
2 p.m. — I have a one-hour Teams call with a West Coast vendor. We tried to review some product but it’s challenging over video so I asked him to send samples to my office.
3:30 p.m. — I have a 30-minute meeting in person with my planner. We are asked to stay until 5 p.m. for a business update meeting. The meeting is short but I still have emails to catch up on, so I return to my office.
6:07 p.m. — Now I’m calling it a day and heading home. $2.90
8:08 p.m. — I begin preparing a butternut squash soup and chicken cutlets for dinner. During this time, I call my parents on speakerphone to catch up after my trip. At the end of the call, I zelle money to my stepmom for the 14 days I used my phone in Australia and got charged $10 a day. They insist I don’t need to repay, but I don’t want to take advantage of them covering my phone bill. Ouch! $140
9:25 p.m. — I didn’t get to finish Missing You last night so I put it on in the background while I enjoyed my soup and chicken followed by a joint.
Daily Total: $145.80
Day Three: Wednesday
7:01 a.m. — I roll out of bed and straight onto the couch for a quick puff before I shower. Post shower, I do my quick skincare routine with micellar water and moisturizer and blow dry my hair.
7:48 a.m. — I threw on a pair of black Bershka jeans my friend gave me. They have ripped flare bottoms and are definitely my vibe. I paired them with an oversized blazer that mixes cool fabrics, and pointy black booties. I’m feeling pretty cool so I snap and post a picture on my story.
8:15 a.m. — I hate doing it but I always check the MTA app as soon as I leave to see when the next train is coming and always find myself running to catch it. $2.90
11:30 a.m. — I have an internal meeting with another buyer, which lasts about an hour, followed by a lunch meeting with a vendor. My VP joins us and covers the bill, which she will expense.
2:30 p.m. — My assistant and I walk to another vendor meeting nearby. Our vendor surprises us with warm chocolate chip cookies, which totally makes our day. After an hour, we head back to the office.
7:01 p.m. — I end up staying late in the office tackling the neverending unread emails. But honestly, I’m done for today. $2.90
8:44 p.m. — When finally home I start cooking a spinach and cottage cheese quiche with the groceries I bought Monday. I ate half while watching the documentary about Gabby Petito.
11:07 p.m. — While laying on the couch I realize I’m out of Quest bars so I ordered a 12-pack box from Amazon. I get the chocolate chip cookie dough flavor and they have 21g of protein and 12g of fiber! SO good and the perfect sweet fix for me. $24.62
Daily Total: $30.42
Day Four: Thursday
7:09 a.m. — Another snoozing day. I can’t seem to beat this jet lag, but granted I was up after 11 p.m., so that’s on me. You get the drill: puff, puff, shower, minimal face care, and a swift blow dry.
8:07 a.m. — Like clockwork I’m on my way to work. Today’s outfit also makes me feel effortlessly cool. I wear a new shirt I got in Australia that’s made from two dress shirts, paired with some black Uniqlo pants and Viron shoes. $2.90
9:10 a.m. — The tempting aroma from the bakery near my office leads me to grab a croissant on my way in because, let’s face it, I deserve it. $3.90
9:30 a.m — I go straight to my 9:30 a.m. appointment and meet my assistant there. The meeting runs 30 minutes over, causing us to be late to our 10 a.m. Thankfully, our next meeting isn’t until 12 p.m.
11:15 a.m. — I order lunch for the vendor, my assistant, and myself, which will be reimbursed. We get sandwiches and hummus with veggies. When we arrive at the showroom, he had ordered a ton of cookies and cake slices from Milk Bar for dessert. Different vendor, but they always go above and beyond to treat us. $48.29 (Expensed)
2 p.m. — Busy, busy week. After lunch we head to another appointment that lasts an hour, then walk to our last appointment at 3 p.m. before heading back to the office for a bit.
6:09 p.m. — I’m feeling a lot more caught up so I leave work and head downtown to meet with my cousin, S., who’s visiting from Italy for a week. $2.90
8:05 p.m. — We meet by the Oculus and I get a round of beers at a karaoke Irish pub nearby ($18, plus a $3 tip). We’re tempted to sing something on stage but decide to lay low and sing from the bar. $22
9:04 p.m. — Impromptu drinks take a little longer than I expected and we haven’t eaten so we stop at Whole Foods and get some pita chips, pasta, tomato pesto sauce, and cauliflower rice. $16.01
9:08 p.m. — We take the subway home and start cooking close to 10 p.m. I’m never catching up on sleep. $2.90
Daily Total: $50.61
Day Five: Friday
8:20 a.m. — I actually wake up feeling pretty rested. Friday is my work-from-home day, so I get to sleep in a bit. S. and I enjoy cottage cheese blueberry pancakes I make for breakfast. The recipe is so simple: for each person, mash one banana and mix it with one egg, one tablespoon of cottage cheese, one tablespoon of all-purpose flour, and a touch of vanilla essence and cinnamon. Thank me later.
10:30 a.m. — I ease into my workday, since I typically don’t have meetings on Fridays. However, my VP schedules a quick touch base at 10:30 a.m. The meeting is brief. I’m all caught up with emails from when I was away, but of course, new things have popped up now that we are back from a week full of meetings. You know how it goes — life.
4:28 p.m. — My weed delivery arrives just as I finish my workday. I buy in bulk and I tip the delivery person $10. $190
8:48 p.m. — I take S. out for drinks at Westlight, the rooftop bar at The William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg. The views are stunning, and it’s a great spot to introduce her to some of my friends. The vibes are great, and we all have an awesome time catching up and enjoying the city skyline. $2.90
11:22 p.m. — I send my friend T. a Venmo covering my drink and the tip for both myself and S. ($22 drink + $8 tip). $30
11:59 p.m. — We move on to another bar where a friend is playing vinyl records. I buy the first round for three of us, but forget to ask everyone for their share, as I often do. $38.93
Daily Total: $261.83
Day Six: Saturday
12:53 a.m. — I get another drink for myself, and wow, it’s pricey! Plus, I can’t stand those iPads that only give you the option to tip 22%, 25%, or 30%. Like, I don’t want to leave a $3 tip for one beer. $18.79
2:05 a.m. — The bar closes and it’s freezing so we grab an Uber and S. covers the ride. Since she owes me from the drink I got her earlier, we’re all squared up.
2:18 a.m. — From the back seat of the Uber I order Burger King to my apartment, since I still hadn’t had dinner. Bacon melt, fries, and a drink — definitely overpriced, but worth every warm greasy bite. $25.20
2:55 a.m. — S. falls asleep on the couch while I devour my burger. I wake her up and we both pass out on the bed.
12:59 p.m. — We finally drag ourselves out of the house and make a quick stop at the nail salon to get my gel nail removed ($11, plus $2.20 tip). I have been picking at them all week. $13.20
1:05 p.m. — Next up: a coffee shop stop for S., because, fun fact, I don’t drink coffee. I know, I know — people think it’s weird, but I just don’t like the taste and I’m not about to start right now. Weed is my caffeine.
1:17 p.m. — We subway over to Williamsburg to hang out and grab some lunch. $2.90
4:01 p.m. — After strolling around Williamsburg and showing S. Domino Park, Berry Street, Artist & Fleas, we sit down for brunch at Cafe Colette. I have eggs Norwegian with a side salad and a lemonade. $34.87
5:05 p.m. — We keep the day going with a stop at Gelateria Gentile for a large cone of crème caramel and frutti di bosco ice cream. Worth every penny. $9.25
6:11 p.m. — Hit my 12 swipes for the week — last time I pay the subway until Monday! Hopefully, this will motivate me to leave the house tomorrow. $2.90
8:19 p.m. — Stay in and ordered some brisket pho from Lucy’s Vietnamese, because why not? S. goes out with a friend, so I kickback, watch Envious on Netflix, and have the ultimate chill night. $21.20
Daily Total: $128.31
Day Seven: Sunday
10:30 a.m — I can’t even remember the last time I slept this late. I’m usually up by 9 a.m. Definitely needed the extra rest.
12:44 p.m. — We head to the city to explore Central Park. Take the A to the C and hop off at 72nd street. First stop? Strawberry Fields. And shoutout to free swipes.
2:38 p.m. — We make our way through Bethesda Terrace, the Bow Bridge and Belvedere castle before grabbing a quick bite from a grocery store near the park. I go with sushi and a mixed fruit thingy. We park ourselves on a bench to enjoy the little moment before going to the MET. $15.96
3:05 p.m. — Our MET tickets are free thanks to my Culture Pass. New Yorkers, don’t sleep on this. If you become a member of the New York or Brooklyn Public Library, you get free tickets to museums. It’s a total game changer.
5:30 p.m. — We have to rush through the last exhibits because the museum is closing. Although we are exhausted, S. is adamant about biking in Central Park. So I use one of my Citi Bike guest passes, grab two bikes and we cruise around the park.
6:30 p.m — After our bike adventure, we head to SoHo to meet my dad for dinner at The Smith so S. could try mac and cheese (yes, she’s 32 and had never had it before.) She can’t stop smiling while eating and keeps asking why they don’t have it in Italy.
8:57 p.m. — My dad covers dinner, but I treat everyone to doughnuts from the Donut Pub. We get a classic chocolate sprinkle, a glazed one, and a Boston cream (my fave). Have to let S. try them all. $9
Daily Total: $24.96
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“I don’t normally track my spending on a weekly or even monthly basis beyond what shows up on my credit card bills, so this was a helpful and honestly eye-opening exercise. I’m a little surprised by how much I spent on food and drinks — $370 feels like a lot — but I was out a fair amount this week and don’t regret any of it.
“What really threw my week off was the $140 I paid my stepmom for my international phone plan. Plus I stocked up on weed for the month, so in my head the $190 is split into four. Yeah, I know, it’s still a lot but I told you I’m a proud stoner and I don’t think about that part too much. Otherwise, it felt like a pretty normal week in terms of spending. Interestingly I didn’t spend anything on entertainment or home/health this week, which feels like a bit of a wake up call. I’d like to be more intentional about making space for things that support my well being — whether that’s a facial, massage or movie night out.
“Overall, it was interesting to see where the money actually goes. This was a good reminder to be more mindful, especially on the days where I swear ‘I barely spent anything’ ’cause that’s… not exactly true.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
