Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In October

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find the best things to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
Just because the dark evenings have arrived doesn’t mean we need to be picking Halloween costumes just yet. The recent spring/summer 2025 shows may have had brighter days in mind but the layering, structured outerwear, and bold prints we saw on the runways in New York, London, Milan, and Paris work just as well for fall.
In London, Chopova Lowena showcased patterned tights alongside metal hardware and three-quarter-length, snake-print leather jackets. In New York, all eyes were on LaQuan Smith’s military-style shirts, translucent trench coats, and oxblood feathered jackets. And was there anyone who didn't go weak at the knees for Saint Laurent? The show in Paris brought back the brand founder’s famous tailored look with 1980s-style shoulder pads, polka dot ties, and heavy leather bomber jackets.
When it came to beauty, Tolu Coker made the case for 1960s glamour at her London Fashion Week show, with models donning voluminous beehives and graphic black and white eyeliner with diffused corners. Harris Reed went one step further with full doll eyes complete with long, sticky lashes and warm, golden bronze eyeshadows. But it was perhaps Luar who best channeled the vampiness of the season with glossy black lips and exaggerated brows.
If all that isn’t enough inspiration for the season ahead, we’ve got plenty of new launches on our radar which are sparking our imagination this October. To find out all the latest beauty products and fashion collections catching our attention, click through the slideshow ahead…
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.