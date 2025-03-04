Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In March

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find our editor-approved lineup of the best to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
Both awards season and Fashion Month are drawing to an end, which means leaving red carpet glam, eye-catching street style, and show-stopping runway looks in the rearview mirror. But, as the old cliché goes, when one door closes, another must open — and that’s certainly true in the world of fashion and beauty.
As spring weather approaches, nudging us out of our winter cocoons, a new crop of trends, buzzy campaigns, and launches are also emerging in the sunlight. Sabrina Carpenter is helping debut new Prada Beauty products, Refinery29-favorite brand Aligne is making its foray into bridal, and Glow Recipe is furthering its stronghold on the skincare-meets-makeup category with its latest cheek tints — and that’s just the start. Keep scrolling to discover more of the new fashion and beauty launches we’re excited about this month.
