Refinery29 Loves: Our Favorite Fashion & Beauty Buys From March
Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find the best things to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
Spring has officially sprung, and we couldn’t be more ready for the annual defrost — a sentiment reflected in our latest batch of R29 Loves, aka the standout pieces our editors couldn’t stop adding to cart last month. Think: delightfully whimsical fashion (lace-trimmed shorts! heart-shaped Y2K digital watch charms!) and soft-girl beauty that feels from another time — cases in point: romantic, blurred lipsticks to fresh, skin-enhancing foundations.
Consider this your editor-approved shortlist of everything worth adding to cart this month as we step into spring. Ahead, 18 fashion and beauty finds to shop right now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.