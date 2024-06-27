Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find the best things to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
While the sun might still be hiding behind the clouds some days, the temperature has risen to warm and sweaty, meaning our makeup and fashion looks for the month ahead have to be sticky commute-proof.
When it comes to beauty, we’re leaning into the power of tinted sunscreens, which act as a hydrating foundation alternative with lightweight formulas that provide just enough coverage to skip a heavy base. We’re also giving ourselves the ultimate at-home pedicure for the start of bare feet season (mesh ballet flats count, too) and investing in a summery scent to usher in the lazy, hazy days.
On the style side, we’re looking to flirty skirts, with Y2K bubble skirts and Wimbledon-inspired tennis skorts topping our list of picks. For those who prefer a trouser, the capri pant is holding its own, with cool-girl brands like Sandy Liang and Mirror Palais producing some of our fave iterations. And we can't ignore the ever-growing cult of cowgirl clothing, with lace skirts, scarf tops and cowboy boots remaining sartorial summer staples for another year running.
To discover more beauty products and wardrobe winners that caught our eye this June, click through the slideshow ahead…