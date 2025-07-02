Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In July
To paraphrase Lana Del Rey, there’s something special about hot summer nights in July. Whether it’s sipping a spritz on a sunny balcony with friends or reading in the park after a day at work, the warm nights are here — and we’re cherishing every single one.
The most glamorous place to be enjoying the sun, though, has been Men’s Paris Fashion Week, with hordes of celebrities flocking to the European capital for a slice of summer style inspo. From Jacquemus showing its Spring/Summer 2026 collection in L’Orangerie at the Château de Versailles to Dior borrowing paintings from the Louvre for an art museum-inspired extravaganza for Jonathan Anderson's creative director debut, the shows have been attended by some of the industry’s most famous faces.
For the latter, the guest list included fashion It couple ASAP Rocky and Rihanna, with the pregnant A-lister styling a mint waistcoat and classic white shirt with pearls, yellow-lensed sunglasses, and a wavy updo. Sabrina Carpenter was also in attendance, opting for a preppy skirt suit set and a side-swept fringe complete with a statement barrette.
But it was perhaps Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show that caused the biggest stir on the internet, when Beyoncé arrived in a full Cowboy Carter-inspired double denim outfit, accessorized with a big blond blowdry, cowboy hat, Western buckled belt, and feathery brown jacket.
While our invites might have been lost in the post, there’s still plenty of serious fashion and beauty moments to get involved with over the coming month. To take a look at all the best launches coming up this July, click through the slideshow ahead.