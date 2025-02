Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In February

Of course, we’ve already had a little taste of what’s to come thanks to Men’s Fashion Week and Couture Week taking over Paris, as well as Copenhagen Fashion Week landing in Denmark’s capital. Tyla took on sub-zero temperatures by turning heads in a navy side slit dress at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2025 show and Jenna Ortega proved that black is the new black with her ultra-chic goth girl ensemble at Christian Dior.