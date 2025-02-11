Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In February

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find our editor-approved lineup of the best to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
Fashion Month is finally here to save us from the cold, dark winter nights. Just kidding, it’s still going to be cold and dark, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy watching some outrageous beauty and fashion moments while firmly wrapped up inside in our blankets.
Of course, we’ve already had a little taste of what’s to come thanks to Men’s Fashion Week and Couture Week taking over Paris, as well as Copenhagen Fashion Week landing in Denmark’s capital. Tyla took on sub-zero temperatures by turning heads in a navy side slit dress at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2025 show and Jenna Ortega proved that black is the new black with her ultra-chic goth girl ensemble at Christian Dior.
There were plenty of eye-catching looks on the runways, too, with Willy Chavarria making the case for barely there brows and red hot lips and Schiaparelli proving that sometimes it’s about not overtaking the outfit by embracing a minimalistic slick-back bun. Plus, Copenhagen has been serving us all the street style inspo, with colored faux fur jackets, knitted hoods, and office-appropriate neck ties going straight on our mood boards.
As we head into the marathon of women’s shows lined up across New York, London, Milan, and Paris we’re still keeping one eye on all of the major fashion and beauty drops happening across February. From a designer luggage collaboration to a new bouncy mascara, click through to discover all the new launches heading your way this month.