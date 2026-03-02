Refinery29 Loves: Our Favorite Fashion & Beauty Buys From February
Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find the best things to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
Spring is just around the corner — we can feel it not just in the air, but in Refinery29 editors' fashion and beauty routines. Layers are being shed, whimsical sparkle worn just because, and comforting bath products that are giving soft life vibes. Just as a butterfly sheds its cocoon, consider this our collective seasonal rebrand.
Every month, our professional online shoppers (yes, it’s a real job, and yes, we’re grateful) share the fashion and beauty treasures we genuinely can’t shut up about. In this month's edition of R29 Loves, we’re sharing our smart, stylish investment staples, joy-sparking affordable finds, and everything in between. Ahead, shop the pieces that made it out of our virtual carts and into our everyday lives.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.