Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In December

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find the best things to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
Friends, we’ve made it to the end of another year. Looking back at the last 12 months, there have been some major fashion and beauty moments. Who could forget Zendaya arriving at the Dune 2 London premiere in a vintage Mugler robot suit, or Tyla taking to the Met Gala red carpet in her sand-sculpted gown and matching hourglass handbag? Then there was Beyoncé leading the charge for the Western style revival with Cowboy Carter and, most recently, Alex Consani making history at the 2024 Fashion Awards (while wearing Dilara Findikoglu).
On the beauty front, Pat McGrath took glass skin to a whole new level at the Maison Margiela artisanal show with a porcelain doll-inspired look, Ariana Grande sold the world on pearlized beauty when she accessorized her Loewe gown with 3D crystallized fairy wings on each eye, and Hailey Bieber sent everyone running for deep blushes when she set off yet another makeup trend.
As we prepare to welcome new fashion must-haves and viral makeup looks into our lives in 2025, we’re leaving a little room for one last great 2024 discovery. There’s plenty of newness coming our way this month — see our favorite December drops in the slideshow ahead.