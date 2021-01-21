8 Products That Took This Bad Sleeper To Snooze City

Much like Gigi and Zayn, I am also a member of Team No Sleep. Not because I have a newborn baby, but because I struggle with a nice laundry list of bedtime woes — which, naturally, has only been exacerbated by the current state of the world. In the name of better slumbers, and for all you troubled resters out there, I tried a bunch of hyped-up sleep products to discover what actually works.
To layout just a few of my sleep dilemmas: I'm restless in bed; I have trouble falling asleep; I wake up multiple times throughout the night; I'm a walking zombie. For the most accurate and "scientific" approach, I tested each product consecutively for three days and did NOT deviate from my normal nighttime routine. (My normal nighttime routine includes getting into bed around 10:30 p.m. and scrolling on my phone — I'm just not willing to give up that part of my life right now, okay?) Join me on my journey to Snooze City by clicking ahead to discover what goods really got the job done — from transdermal patches to magnesium gummies and every pillow and potion in between.
