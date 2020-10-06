Loafers Are A Huge Trend This Fall — Here Are 17 Pairs To Try Now

Sandal trends come and go every summer, with one or two styles making it big for a season before teetering off. Same goes for boots — one year, all anyone can talk about are lug soles, the next, cowboy boots, and so forth. All to say: In footwear, a silhouette rarely makes it past its designated season. That isn’t the case, though, with loafers, which, since stepping out of the shadow of Wall St. brokers and prep school kids, have become a staple in many people's year-round wardrobe. (Birkenstocks are another year-round favorite.) But despite their seasonless appeal, we’ll always equate loafers with fall and back-to-school fashion, meaning that now is the time for you to either jump on board the loafer train, or, if you’re anything like me, continue adding to your already overflowing collection.
This fall’s loafer selection took a step down from last year’s, which were ultra-lifted and more grunge. Designers like Martine Rose are now offering up backless styles with metal hardware, while Ganni put a feminine spin on the traditionally masculine shoe by embellishing the brand’s fall lineup with flower-shaped gemstones. Logo styles courtesy of Prada and Telfar add a fresh take on the heritage style, and collapsible heels by Loewe and Maison Margiela offer unprecedented versatility. Colorblock styles, bold animal prints, high heels, and more — these fall loafers are not the ones you grew up wearing, which is all the more reason to introduce them now.
Ahead, click through to shop this season’s finest loafers.
