Fall’s Biggest Hair Accessory Trends Will Upgrade Your WFH Style

While pants and shoes might be optional on Zoom, anything above the neck — specifically, your hair — will be front-and-center. But, that doesn't mean your WFH routine has to dramatically change.
Instead, simply keep a few hair accessories by your laptop or monitor — a vintage-inspired acrylic claw clip, bitty barrette, or a floral-printed silk headband — for those days you need a 30-second hairstyle that says, "I got showered and dressed today." (Even if you didn't.)
