While there’s still time to indulge in the Barbie-colored, mermaid-inspired, poolside-lounging looks of summer, come autumn we’ll quite literally be getting back to business as far as our closets (and schedules) are concerned. According to the fall 2023 collections, the best in fashion for the season ahead includes all things sleek and sophisticated, though not without opportunity for a sparkly twist.
Before the sun sets on summer styles, we’re getting a head start on our fall/winter attire by revisiting the biggest looks from the runways of New York to Paris and beyond. From Valentino betting big on shades of red to an enthusiastic embrace of serious suiting (and ties!) by the likes of Alexander McQueen and Dior, expect ensembles that are both bold and elevated this autumn. And for the shoppers among us who are shooting for the stars, there are looks straight out of the galaxy to help take your cold-weather dressing to new heights. Keep scrolling for a list of the top fall/winter 2023 trends to add to your closet now.
Fall Trend 2023: Business-Core
After a summer of channeling Ariel from The Little Mermaid, get ready for a Shiv Roy kind of a fall (Succession may be over, but its grip on the sartorial zeitgeist is not). Think: polished power suits, blazers over turtlenecks, button-downs and pencil skirts. Dior, Alexander McQueen, Valentino and GCDS endorsed ties to complete the business core look, while Saint Laurent, Dries Van Noten, Tods, and Marc Jacobs made a case for pinstripes.
Fall Trend 2023: Celestial Attire
If you’re looking for something a bit more whimsical than officewear, consider celestial attire for a more inspired seasonal wardrobe. From star-shaped embellishments at the newly rebranded (but always dazzling) Rabanne to planet prints and gravity defying-updos at Thom Browne to shimmering fabrics at Giambattista Valli and Gucci, it’s all about galaxy glamour this fall.
Fall Trend 2023: Belts & Buckles
The bevy of belts and buckles on the fall/winter 2023 runways are likely derivatives of last season’s enthusiastic embrace of both utilitarian attire and biker fashion. The hardcore hardwear is an edgy upgrade for your shoes and accessories à la Givenchy, Alaïa, and Peter Do, but we’re also seeing these bold details turned into dress straps, fringed hems, and outfit enhancements and enclosures by designers like Monse and Blumarine.
Fall Trend 2023: Off-the-Shoulder Ensembles
There’s something innately romantic about putting on that cozy autumn knitwear as the leaves begin to change color. Add to that a visible hint of skin, and you’ve got yourself a look that’s anything but boring. Everyone from Rejina Pyo and Zimmerman to Victoria Beckham, Ralph Lauren, and Balmain is showing extra love to off-the-shoulder ensembles this fall in the form of floor-grazing frocks, structured tops, and, of course, classic knit sweaters.
Fall Trend 2023: Bright Tights
Add a daring pop of color to your fall/winter wardrobe with a pair of bright tights. There was hosiery in shades of orange and pink at Versace, green and blue at Miu Miu, purples at red at Rochas, and magenta and yellow at Rev. Added bonus: You don’t need a big budget to participate in this big-impact trend.
Fall Trend 2023: Red
Red really is the color of desire this season thanks to a number of standout looks by Valentino. The fashion house that was responsible for making Barbie Pink a thing way before the movie hit screens is now endorsing a new shade for the fall. And if that’s not reason enough to get behind all things love- and cherry-colored, perhaps the fact that industry heavyweights like Jacquemus, Stella McCartney, Lanvin, Loewe, and Prada are all on board will do the trick. The list goes on.
Fall Trend 2023: Neutral Layers
It is a simple fact of nature that, for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction (thanks, Sir Isaac Newton!). The rule applies to fashion, too. In response to the rise of Barbiecore in all its hot-pink glory this past spring and summer, the fall/winter runways were awash with ultra-wearable neutrals: whites and blacks, chocolates and creams, grays and dark greens. A signature of the perennially cool quiet luxury aesthetic, these sleek shades are making us want to max out on minimalism this season, as demonstrated by Marc Jacobs, Alaia, Paul Smith and Hermès.
Fall Trend 2023: Return of the 2010s
Style from the past few years has been largely defined by the Y2K trends that dominated the early 2000s, but we’re noticing a gradual and chronological shift toward fashion from the 2010s in more recent collections. See: trending high-low silhouettes (Versace and Rochas); peplum shapes (Brandon Maxwell and Tove); and ruffled, asymmetrical hemlines (Acne Studios and Coach).
