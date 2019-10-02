Story from Shopping

7 Fall Dress Trends You’re About To See Everywhere

Emily Ruane
Given the intensity with which we follow every change and shift in the sartorial breeze, some might dismiss us as “trend junkies” — but we prefer the term “students of fashion," thank you very much. Although, we’ll admit: no matter how you spin it, we’re always hot on the trail of the next big thing, and there’s nothing like a change in seasons to put us on high alert for what’s new in the wardrobe world. And while we want the scoop on every single category, it's the dress that holds the key to fall wardrobe domination. No other item of clothing has the power to make (or break) an entire outfit in a single zip or button.
With this in mind, we hit our favorite stores, brands, and influencers to figure out which frock-adjacent trends were the most prominent this season — and more importantly, which styles were the most exciting, wearable, and the coziest. We found it all: mega-floral midis, slinky python-printed mesh dresses, office-friendly frocks made of leather, and an evolved form of the prairie gown that we can’t wait to get lost in. Click through to see the six autumn dress trends we're falling for right now, and find the one that’s right for you.
In-Your-Face Florals


The itty-bitty, ditsy flowers of this past spring and summer have supersized in time for fall — making for a can’t-miss, Dorothy Draper-level visual statement with a grand, in-your-face scale.
Violeta By Mango
Floral Print Dress
$100.00
Weave
Annabell Dress
$375.00$113.00
H&M
Wide-cut Dress
$24.99
Leather Weather


Thought this material was just for moto jackets? Think again. Structured frocks in leather and PVC are headed for domination this fall. If you’re intimidated by the head-to-toe look, get inspired by Bottega Veneta’s quilted pencil skirt or a leather shirtdress or jacket dress like this one seen on the streets of Milan.
H&M
Leather Shirt Dress
$399.00
Nanushka
Vegan Leather Wrap Dress
$590.00
Addition Elle
Faux-leather Short Shirt Dress
$99.00$54.90
Cold Blooded


Mammals are cute and all, but when it comes to zoo zones, we’ve moved on to the reptile house for fall. Python prints are adorning slinky frocks that will slide with ease from the office to your weekend safari.
Anthropologie
Olivia Snake-printed Maxi Dress
$179.00
Y.A.S Petite
Snake Print Shirt Dress
$103.00
Urban Outfitters
Siren Snake Print Mesh Maxi Dress
$79.00
The Prairie Sack


The prairie trend has yet to release its viselike grip on our wardrobes, and that’s fine with us. The fitted silhouettes of last season have given way to a roomier, drapier ones, with blousy sleeves and vague waistlines for full-fledged boho splendor this fall.
Lost + Wander
Willow Ridge Shift Dress
$118.00
Topshop
Yoke Chuckon Midi Dress
$95.00
Mused
Paix Jersey Long Dress Floral Navy
$175.00$161.00
The '80s Power Dress


Expect gam-exposing hems paired with un-shy shoulders to dominate Friday nights and holiday parties this season.
Bardot
Ella Blazer Dress
$149.00
Enza Costa
Cashmere Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$295.00
Reformation
Josefine Dress
$278.00
Three Tiers For Fall
Whether it’s a sweetly layered ruffled mini or a paneled maxi, tiered dresses are everywhere this season, appearing in everything from wear-everyday wrap dresses to transitional maxi-gowns. We love this layered twist on the traditional hemline. 
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Wrap-effect Tiered Checked Voile Mini Dress
$135.00
allegra k
Layered Chiffon Mini Dress
$30.99
Boohoo
Woven Belted Tiered Hem Skater Dress
$40.00$20.00
Misa
Riona Floral Chiffon Mini Shirt Dress
$317.00
Is It A Coat? Is It A Dress?


It’s the holy grail of multi-functional wardrobe items: a topper that does double-duty as a lightweight layer or a frock. Whether you want to wear this over your existing outfit or button it up and rock it solo, this multi-purpose piece will comply in style.
& Other Stories
Belted Cotton Twill Trenchcoat
$149.00$58.00
COS
Belted Cotton Dress
$135.00
Ganni
Heavy Satin Coat Dress
$450.00
