Today in low-stakes hot takes: Fall is by far the most social time of year. Think about it: After you've been away every other weekend of summer in search of the nearest body of water, the first few weeks of fall are inevitably spent scheduling catch-up sessions with everyone from your work BFFs to your own roommate. That said, a back-to-back calendar requires a closet full of comfortable-meets-cool outfits that can keep up — and what's more reliable, beloved, or versatile than a pair of jeans?
Ahead, we curated six denim-centric outfits that'll work for any and all of your autumn activities. You can thank the LYCRA® dualFx® technology in each pair of jeans for the ideal fit that moves with you, and Target's Universal Thread, an affordable and inclusive lifestyle brand know for its denim, for keeping everything on-trend. So whether you’re going on a first date at that new natural-wine bar, museum-hopping with your extended family from out of town, or staying in all Sunday to curl up on the couch with a good book, here are six different ways to wear denim all the while.