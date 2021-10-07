The Best Fall Clothes According To What R29 Readers Are Shopping

As we've written a LOT of shopping guides to date, we can only imagine how overwhelming it might be to try and parse through all of that #content for a one-and-done seasonal fashion query. So, in an effort to make your autumn add-to-cart journey more seamless, we tapped our anonymously sourced shopping data to craft a guide to the best fall clothes for women — according to you, R29 readers. Below, discover this all-encompassing style lineup that's conveniently outfitted with crosslinks to our most popular fall fashion stories and the top-bought products from each; covering every category from the best fall dresses to the best fall jackets and the best fall sweaters to the best fall shoes. If you're not swooning over what you see, or if styles are sold out in your size, then check back with us in the upcoming weeks as this fall fashion roster is refreshed with newer best-selling styles. Go ahead and journey down our virtual skyscraper of the best fall clothes for women below — you're in store for easy layers, luxurious cashmere knits, chunky loafers, perfect pairs of denim, and more.
Best Fall Dresses
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Knit The Scene Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $89
One thing we know for sure: R29 readers are huge fans of dresses, especially when transitioning from summer to fall. In our extensive coverage of the best fall dresses, we've rounded up the highest-rated frocks from dozens of reader-favorite shopping destinations — and the top two categories thus far are sweater and maxi-style dresses. Below, find the best of the best in our top categories for fall dresses.
Shop Fall Dresses For Women
Sweater Dresses
Abercrombie & Fitch V-Neck Slip Midi Sweater Dress, $79
A standout category in the best fall clothes for women is sweater dresses. The highest-ranked style from our roundup of the best ones to buy is this here Abercrombie & Fitch sleeveless knit — boasting cult-favorite reviewer praise. "This dress is AMAZING! I tried it on when it arrived, even though I was very bloated (thank you IBS). Even on one of my bad bloating days, this dress is very flattering and forgiving!" writes one reviewer. "Love this dress!"
Shop Sweater Dresses For Women
Maxi Dresses
Max Studio Elbow Length Sleeve Print Tiered Maxi Dress,
$148 $39.97
Out with the summer minis, in with the fall maxi dresses. Our second category in best fall dresses is dedicated to maxi styles, like this top-selling favorite from Nordstrom Rack, which delivers on both the prairie trend and the fall-appropriate length. "Great fit. Love to color. Flattering around [the] middle with just enough movement in [the] skirt for an ethereal look," writes one reviewer.
Shop Fall Maxi Dresses
Best Fall Sweaters
Anthropologie Hearts Mock Neck Sweater, $90
Sweaters are an essential item in any fall-fashion arsenal; they're easy to dress up or down, lightweight enough to layer, and substantially soft enough to keep you cozy. Our coverage of the best fall sweaters for women led us to discover a reader-favorite shopping appetite for the cardigan, cashmere, and coatigan styles below.
Shop Fall Sweaters For Women
Cardigans
Anthropologie Cozy Crochet Cardigan, $300
It's safe to say we're in a cardigan renaissance — and R29 readers' most wanted cardigan for fall was an unlikely crocheted style from Anthropologie that looks like it could have been plucked from your grandma's closet. "Absolutely gorgeous! I'm in a 1970s time tunnel," writes an enthused shopper. "Groovy meets timeless classic beauty and it has BUTTONS....unbelievable."
Shop Cardigans For Fall
Coatigans
Madewell Courton Sweater Coat, $188
Our shoppers love cardigans so much that they can't scoring them in varying lengths this season. Enter: the coatigan, an oversized coat cardigan. Cozy enough to be a house robe but structured to stand in as a lightweight jacket, our readers can't get enough sweater coats for fall. Hurry and score this best-selling style from Madewell while all sizes are still in stock.
Shop More Oversized Cardigan Coats
Cashmere Sweaters
Quince Mongolian Shrunken Cashmere Sweatshirt, $59.90
The number-one luxury fabric for fall is cashmere, no doubt. It's made from the hair of sub-zero-dwelling Mongolian goats, which means even the thinnest cashmere sweater will keep you toasty. If you're not interested in this top-bought sweatshirt-style pick, then take a browse around our bigger roundup of the best cashmere sweaters for more very cozy and luxe options.
Shop Best Cashmere Sweaters
Best Fall Shoes
Zara Soft Leather Loafers, $69.90
When it comes to fall footwear, you need a few styles to get you through inclement weather, outdoor activities, professional events, and going-out nights. So, get acquainted with this year's best fall shoe trends. Fashion writer Amanda Randone breaks down the six types of footwear you'll need, like these hotcake-selling loafers from Zara.
Shop Fall Shoe Trends For Women
Chunky Loafers
Franco Sarto Bazel Lug Sole Loafer,
$89 $49.97
There's no loafing around when it comes to fall loafers. This year, we're seeing a mad rush for chunky loafers in particular, like this massive Franco Sarto lugsole from Nordstrom Rack. And, it's no wonder it's a hit — it's easy all around: easy to dress up or down, easy to take on and off, and easy on the wallet too.
Shop Chunky Loafers
Black Boots
Marc Fisher LTD Gadri Pointed Toe Bootie,
$189 $129.99
We all need a re-up on the tried-and-true Chelsea boot once in a while. When it comes to versatile fall shoes, our best black boots roundup has got your bases covered. This bootie, in particular, has been the reader favorite for its sleek design and always-on-sale price tag. "These beautiful booties are a must for fall/winter, very stylish, very nice color, and really nice material," writes a review. "And most important [they're] really comfortable booties, I just love it!!"
Shop Best Black Boots
Best Fall Pants
With shorts and mini skirts tucked away till next year, fall is a great time to revisit the classic, down-to-the-ankle pant. And, when it comes to versatility, the three best pants styles we recognized for fall are high-waisted jeans, wear-anywhere leggings, and wide-leg trousers.
High-Waisted Jeans
Everlane The ’90s Cheeky Jean, $88
Low-rise jeans are trending, eh? Not on our shoppers' watch. For fall, it's all about denim that offers total belly button coverage, as these vintage-inspired Everlane jeans do. Not only are these jeans a hit with our readers, this vintage-inspired, butt-lifting denim is also one of Everlane's most popular styles ever.
Shop Best High-Waisted Jeans
Leggings
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25", $98–$118
We think our shoppers' WFH setups must lend ideally to quickie mid-day yoga sessions because leggings continue to rule. And, because these lululemon leggings are so weightless, smooth, and easy to style with an oversized sweater, our readers can't stop buying them in every color.
Shop Fall Leggings
Faux-Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98
If you're interested in the comfort of leggings for fall but longing for a more sophisticated pair to wear outside of your home or the gym, then consider faux leather. Spanx's under-$100 style has been a consistent best-selling favorite among R29 readers, editors, and hundreds of Nordstrom reviewers for its flattering fit, buttery soft material, and easily dressed up or down aesthetic.
Shop Best Leather Leggings
Baggy Pants
Madewell Harlow Wide-Leg Pants, $118
If our shoppers are not wearing contour-fit leggings, they're wearing wide-leg trousers. Super versatile and easy to style in myriad ways for fall, this best-selling baggy pant from Madewell pairs well with a white button-down, a cropped tank, a casual tee, or a sweater on top. For more loose pants made for easy, breezy, fluttery fall days, check out the highlights in our shopping roundup.
Shop Baggy Pants Trend
Best Fall Jackets
J.Crew Quilted cocoon puffer with PrimaLoft, $188
These in-between-season days call for in-between-season jackets. Our roundup of the best lightweight fall jackets includes the major trends to know, like fleeces, lightweight puffers, and shackets.
Shop Women's Fall Jackets
Lightweight Puffers
Free People Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket, $168
If sporty is your vibe, you're going to love our roundup of lightweight puffers — great for working out, and also not for working out. Shoppers are obsessed with this best-selling, water-repellant outerwear from Free People, which also happens to be the brand's first performance puffer. Writes one reviewer, "This jacket is absolutely amazing. If I had to live with one jacket for the rest of my life it would be this. [...] It’s the perfect material and fit and it keeps you warm but never overheated."
Shop Best Lightweight Down Jackets
Jean Jackets
J.Crew Relaxed trench coat in denim, $278
Since you can never go wrong with a jean jacket, we offer some of the best new trends when it comes to denim outerwear, like this true-blue trench coat from J.Crew. Other chic jean jacket trends to consider are denim blazers, two-toned jackets, and Western-inspired fringe jackets — which you can learn more about in our story below.
Shop Best Jean Jackets
Fleece Jackets
The North Face Women’s Cragmont Fleece Jacket, $149
Fall shoppers have not slept on gorpcore at all — and best-selling fleece styles like this one from The North Face prove that the outdoorsy look is a solid aesthetic for fall. Super cozy, built for any kind of weather, and easy to maintain, you'll be wearing fleece jackets for years to come.
Shop Fleece Fashion Trend
Best Fall Bags
Everlane The Italian Leather Sling, $95
Once again, fashion writer Amanda Randone decodes the biggest trends — this time with fall bags. This minimalist, no-hands sling from Everlane is a runaway hit, perhaps because it only fits the essentials (which are all you ever need, really). There are even more grab-and-go styles at our fall bag trends story below, ranging from of-the-moment silhouettes to work-appropriate totes.
Shop Fall Bag Trends
Croissant Bags
JW Pei Gabbi Bag, $89
Shoppers have gone hungry for this year's croissant bags — a trend that has unexpectedly taken off for its unique ruching and gathered details. What's not to love? It's cute but still functional, playful but still classy. And, at under $100, this best-selling croissant handbag from JW Pei has our shoppers salivating.
Shop Croissant Bags
Weekender Bags
Lo & Sons The Catalina Deluxe Tote,
$205 $123
Travel is back and so are weekender bags. Readers planning short-term trips have shopped our roundup of the best weekenders to help them pack for brief overnights and cheeky getaways. And, this travel tote from Lo & Sons is a cult hit because of its thoughtful design, which includes a separate zip-around base that can comfortably fit a pair of shoes.
Shop Best Weekender Bags For Women
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.