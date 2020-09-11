These 5 Shades Of Balayage Are Trending For Fall

It pays to be patient when it comes to fall hair color. Even if it's been six months since your last appointment, it's better to score your dream shade mid-September than regret premature lowlights in August. In fact, if you've been holding out until now, you're actually golden.
That's because the latest hair-color trends are all rooted in fresh tones applied as beautifully-blended balayage — as in, subtle, hand-painted color that requires minimal upkeep, is universally flattering, and is particularly easy to infuse into grown-out summer highlights or on virgin hair.
From honey gold and chocolate chai to a creamy blonde and smoky cocoa, scroll through our slideshow to find the trending looks to ask for at your upcoming (safely socially-distant) salon appointment.