Refinery29’s Debut Seasonal Lookbook: The Styles Defining Fall 2025
This fall marks a first for Refinery29: We’re launching our debut seasonal Lookbook — a new tradition where the artists shaping culture create the looks and styles they’re most excited about for the season ahead.
Fall always feels like the reset we’ve been waiting for. After brushing off the sand and retiring our flip-flops, getting dressed suddenly feels intentional again — and effort feels exciting. For me, effort isn’t about chasing trends; it’s about honoring yourself. Maybe that’s pairing stilettos with a pencil skirt, or wide-leg denim with a vintage tee you’ve had for years. Fall is the moment to lean into whatever your version of “feeling your best” looks like. We owe it to ourselves to show up with intention.
That’s why this Lookbook is so powerful. We wanted to hear from culture-makers — the people behind the looks we rush to save, screenshot, and share. Together, they created five capsule looks across hair, makeup, nails, and fashion that anyone can try, remix, and make their own. And because inspiration should never feel out of reach, each look comes with suggestions for how to shop it, style it, and make it your own.
For our inaugural lookbook, we assembled a truly all-star team:
A makeup artist I first obsessed over when he was creating Beyoncé’s glam for the Formation tour, Sir John is an industry legend. Years later, I had the chance to meet him, and we’ve since collaborated as co-hosts on my podcast Naked Beauty and remained the closest of friends. To see his artistry up close is to understand why he’s one of the most visionary makeup artists of our time. The five looks he dreamed up for us span decades – from 1920s silent film stars to 1980s New York Club Kids, to a modern-day Sophia Loren moment.
I'll never forget when I first met Coree at a Met Gala dinner in 2024. He walked in with alternative mullet, bell bottoms, and towering platforms – a look that immediately signaled he was someone I had to know. That night, he was doing Lil Nas X’s hair. Since then, he’s styled everyone from Zendaya to Natasha Lyonne to Jodie Turner-Smith. What drew me to him then – and now – is his ability to merge edge with elegance. For this shoot, his looks ranged from a modern beehive to effortless soft waves and reimagined braid styles – each one pushing texture and shape in fresh, modern ways.
I first fell in love with Zerina’s work through her styling of Beyoncé’s Black Is King, where every look embodied heritage and power. As the founder of Black Owned Everything and her LA showroom The Show Must Go On, Zerina is committed to elevating the visibility of Black-owned brands and bringing her discerning eye to a wider community. This fall, she’s forecasting Luxe Grunge, an updated spin on academic prep, and bold pops of scarlet, in classic outfit formulas that feel both aspirational and completely wearable.
Brittney is the first person I’ve met who gets ready starting with her nails. The celebrated nail artist’s work has graced the fingers of Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly (who once wore a set Brittney designed, encrusted with $30,000 worth of diamonds). This fall, she’s excited about playing with pink and purple auras, embellished cat eyes, and textured chrome tips. Screenshot, and save these looks to bring to your next mani appointment – or get yourself a set of press-ons from Brittney’s brand, Lost Angels.
We truly created magic on set, with seamless collaboration between the artists, models, our photographer Steven Simione — and, of course, the incredible R29 team. What started as moodboards and decks became something alive, inspiring, and full of energy. I already have every single look saved on my Pinterest board, and can’t wait to re-create Coree’s Knot-hawk (four buns stacked in sculptural perfection) and Sir John’s Downtown ‘88 makeup look, featuring bold blue eyeshadow and a glossy red lip.
The best part of this all is that this is just the beginning. Refinery29’s Fall Lookbook is more than a trend report, it’s our statement of intent: to spotlight the creatives shaping culture, to make fashion and beauty more accessible, and to remind us that every season brings a new era of possibility. Let’s step into it boldly.
With love,
Brooke
Brooke
