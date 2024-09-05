12 Handbag Trends To Tote Around This Fall

Here’s the best part: Bags are one of those accessories that justify a splurge — they’re the piece that pulls your whole outfit together, whether you’re heading out for the day or dressing up for an event. But if a splurge isn’t in the cards, no worries—we’ve got you covered with some seriously stylish budget-friendly options. So, let’s get into the bag trends that are going to be everywhere this fall — because trust us, you’re going to want one of each.