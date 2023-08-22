Top Fall Color Trends To Mix Things Up In The New Season

One of the best things about fall is the color range: the leaves that go from green to yellow to brown, the orange pumpkins, the red apples. These seasonal shades don’t necessarily dictate what makes it into our wardrobes but there’s something about their inviting autumnal appeal that often has us gravitating toward garments in similar hues anyway. Each new season brings with it a slew of fresh color trends originating from catwalks and social feeds to enhance a cozy palette the cold-weather months are known for, or to push us outside of our comfort zones entirely.
For the fall 2023 season, those trends include coffee-inspired browns for tonal dressing and surprising pops of yellow for anyone who isn’t quite ready to bid farewell to summer. Plus, as the hot pink of Barbiemania begins to fade, there are a number of bold shades ready to take its place, with platforms like TikTok favoring icy blues and cherry reds above all. Below, we’ve rounded up the top six colors to complement your autumn attire (handbags and shoes included) that'll challenge you to mix things up this season. And yes, this applies to your trusty neutrals, too.
Fall Color Trend 2023: Blueberry Milk
Ever since “blueberry milk nails” took off on TikTok (the hashtag has over 34M views and counting), we’ve been wanting to give our wardrobes the same baby blue treatment. At first glance, the pale pastel is more of a springtime shade, but once you begin to appreciate the icy undertones, its natural fit for the fall makes perfect sense as temperatures drop.
Fall Color Trend 2023: Indigo
While you can never go wrong with an all-black look in the fall, let this be the year you try an equally dramatic alternative. Indigo is an intense combination of dark purple and blue that is both moody and muted in a way that won’t compete with other shades in your ensemble. The British brand Toast, known for its classic pieces and nature-inspired colorways, uses indigo-colored dyes for neutrals that end up with a “remarkably deep, layered blue hue” that fades with wear and washing to increase the color’s beauty as it ages.
Fall Color Trend 2023: Cherry Red
After months of curating our Tomato Girl Summers — which was more about coastal vibes than, despite what the name suggests, tomato-like shades — we’re ready to give the color red the full attention it deserves in the season ahead. Bold takes on the hue were heavily featured on the fall/winter 2023 runways with standout styles by Jacquemus, Loewe, Prada, and Valentino (the fashion house responsible for making Barbie Pink a thing long before the movie hit screens).
Fall Color Trend 2023: Latte-Like Browns
For a cozy color palette that’s royally approved, look no further than your morning cup for inspiration. Ever since Meghan Markle appeared in a video wearing a monochrome caramel set by the luxury brand Bleusalt, we’ve been all about shades of brown for fall. Achieving what TikTok would refer to as a “latte” look (which originated as a beauty aesthetic) is simple: Layer up on any of the delicious colors you’d find in the aforementioned coffee drink, from cocoa to caramel, oat, and more.
Fall Color Trend 2023: Touch Of Yellow
Just because we’re saying goodbye to ample sunshine doesn’t mean we need to do away with the colors that remind us of it. Leave it to Beyoncé, in an off-duty Louis Vuitton pajama look, to convince us that we can shine bright in yellow at any time of day, and during any time of year. If you’re not the type to go all-in on vivid versions of the color, you can opt for just a pop of yellow with the right accessory, or for a softer yellow on an even softer fabric.
Fall Color Trend 2023: Office Grays
The business-core aesthetic promises to be big for the fall, with high-fashion designers like Dior, Alexander McQueen, and Saint Laurent including polished suiting, pinstripes, pencil skirts, and practical totes in their latest collections. Channel the back-to-work spirit in varying shades of gray that, when incorporated into a power outfit that clearly means business, can be anything but boring.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.