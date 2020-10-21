Let’s talk leveling up your wardrobe for fall, because, if you’re anything like us, your search history is largely speckled with links to autumn must-haves anyway. The formula tends to be the same each year (sweaters, leather jackets, boots), but if you’re looking for a wardrobe refresh, why not try going for something in the color of the season: purple.
Purple is a far cry from the usual reds and browns we’re so used to seeing this time of year, but maybe that’s what makes it so current. Not to mention, shades of lilac and violet have dominated the runways lately, so we know it’s been approved by the very arbiters of fashion themselves.
For some purple fall fashion inspo (with a bit of beauty thrown in), we've teamed up with Macy’s to show you four different ways to wear it, from a sharp suit look to an unexpected twist on the slip-dress trend.