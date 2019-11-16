The Specs: The PMD features a silicone brush design that's similar to early Foreo models, and pulses at a rate of 7,000 vibrations per minute. It's made with antibacterial silicone, and also like the Foreo, you won't need to replace the brush head. It runs off of two AA batteries, which is either great (if you lose charging cables easily) or annoying, if you hate/forget to stock up on batteries, which I personally think will be obsolete within the next decade. That said, it's nice that you don't have to wait for a device to charge up before being able to use it if you're impatient, like me.