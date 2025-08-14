I Tried $295 Worth Of Face Mists & This Is The Best One For Hot Weather
Face mists have come a long way. Once thought of as fancy water in a spray bottle (that doesn't do much beyond making your skin feel nice), they’ve enjoyed quite the renaissance in recent years. That’s all thanks to innovative formulas armed with efficacious ingredients you’d find in a hydrating serum or moisturizer, like glycerin and hyaluronic acid. Beyond providing an instantly refreshing sensation, the face mists of today also promise to replenish moisture, soothe irritation, and even cast a long-lasting dewy finish over makeup.
Misting is also an effective step to prepare your face for better skincare absorption. “A lot of people immediately pat their faces dry with a towel after their cleansing routine, so using a face mist puts that moisture back into your skin,” says medical and cosmetic doctor Ewoma Ukeleghe. “You’re starting with a hydrated base again, which creates better grip for products [in the rest of your routine].” If you struggle with dry or sensitive skin, face mists are a great way to add lightweight hydration without using your hands — and risking further irritation.
Without further ado, read ahead for our tried-and-tested lineup of face mists that deliver real skin benefits alongside a cooling spritz, starting at $12.
This product has been hyped to the max — TikToks of Rhode muse Harris Dickinson and that gigantic silicone face mist holder were everywhere for a while — and I’m happy to report that all the buzz is justified. Out of all the mists I’ve tried, this one hits the nail on the mark with an airy, non-greasy texture that also feels substantially moisturizing. It contains a laundry list of skincare ingredients I always look for in my serums, including ectoin (which binds moisture to the surface of the skin), a trio of ceramides (they strengthen the skin barrier), and vitamin B5 (which amplifies the moisturizing benefits of the other ingredients). My skin feels immediately quenched, and the effects of this lasts long after the mist evaporates. The applicator gets a 10/10 from me, as it evenly moistens the skin without any wet patches. It’s an all-arounder that can be used before and after makeup, and is my favourite by far.
I have combination skin and this facial spray is what I’ve relied on for years to keep my breakouts in check. It stars hypochlorous acid, a naturally occurring antibacterial ingredient that helps calm redness and soothes inflammation. I spray this on very hot days or after a workout, after I’ve been sweating buckets and a breakout might be on the horizon. This might be TMI, but the spray has also come in clutch when I’ve had a minor infection on my eyelid, as the anti-inflammatory properties of the spray help lessen the irritation. Since hypochlorous acid is pretty much the only ingredient, I’d say that it’s not quite as moisturizing as the others, but I’d highly recommend it for acne-prone skin.
Face mists can feel quite fleeting, but not this newcomer from Chanel. It’s a bi-phase formula, meaning it’s half-oil, half-water (make sure to give the egg-shaped bottle a good shake before use), and releases an ultra-fine veil of moisture that leaves my skin looking dewy for hours without feeling sticky. I credit this to red camellia extract, an antioxidant that soothes and defends the skin barrier against environmental pollutants. Out of all the mists I’ve tried, the hydrating benefits of this one feel the most long-lasting. I can see myself using this well into the winter. A little bit also goes a long way, too; the nozzle has a pretty strong projection, so two pumps is enough to coat my entire face.
I like to think of this one as a tall glass of water for my skin. I’m quite happy to spot glycerin — a humectant that draws moisture to the surface of the skin — in the list of ingredients. It also features refreshing cucumber water and mineral-rich seawater, which further boosts hydration. My skin feels firm and bouncy after a couple of sprays, and out of all the mists I’ve tried, this one feels the least sticky. The affordable price point means you won’t feel bad about spritzing it all over the face and body. The only reasons this didn’t claim the winning spot? The nozzle spray disperses a lot of product at once, so it can get a bit messy if you already have makeup or SPF on. There’s also a faint plastic-y scent but it’s not noticeable enough to be annoying.
This is, in my opinion, one of Aesop’s most underrated (and affordable) offerings. First things first: the rose and bergamot scent reminds me of aromatherapy products you’d get in a luxury spa. Fittingly, the mist does contain hydrating rose petals, invigorating bergamot peel and calming chamomile buds. The texture sits somewhere between a mist and a serum, leaving my skin immediately looking softer and dewier. It’s the perfect little treat to perk my skin up, especially when it’s looking a bit dull thanks to “office air”.
I’ll start with what I liked about this new toning mist: the applicator does an excellent job at misting the skin thoroughly; I feel like I’m stepping into a moisture cloud every time I give this a spritz. The unique selling point is the brand’s proprietary padina pavonica algae, which prevents moisture loss in the skin barrier, alongside marine ferment, which helps reduce shine and minimize the appearance of large pores. Finally, gluconolactone gently exfoliates and removes dead skin cells. I do notice less oil production when I’ve used this mist on a hot day. The catch? The finish leans a bit tacky for my taste and there is a faint yeasty scent (probably due to the marine ferment).
If you’ve tried Laneige’s Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner, $36, you’ll very much enjoy this mist; it’s pretty much the same product repackaged in a tiny spray bottle. It leaves my skin feeling like it’s just taken a hydrating milk bath, thanks to a mix of peptides and ceramides that work overtime to increase firmness and promote collagen production. Since the bottle is so tiny and portable, this has been my go-to for long plane journeys as a final step to prevent my skin from feeling parched after applying sunscreen. (Wearing sunscreen on a flight is a non-negotiable for me.)
