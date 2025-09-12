I Tried Becky G’s Fabletics Collection & Now I Don’t Want to Wear Anything Else
I’m a pretty active girl. As someone who’s insulin resistant, I walk three times a day, about 30 minutes after every meal, to regulate my blood sugar, and I strength-train Monday through Friday. But you wouldn’t know this from my social media. There are no post-workout selfies or Fitness app screenshots of my step count. Movement just feels like a normal, everyday part of my life — and, to be honest, the faded leggings and stretched-out sports bras I usually wear aren’t exactly Instagram-worthy. But I have been feeling a whole lot cuter since trying Becky G’s Fabletics collection.
Earlier this year, the Mexican-American artist launched a capsule with the active lifestyle brand that’s functional for workouts but also stylish enough for casual, streetwear looks. Inspired by Becky G’s L.A. upbringing and Latina roots, the line is bold, vibrant, and effortlessly cool. The pieces are designed to transition easily from fitness to day‑to‑day life. And, like intended, I’ve been using it for both.
On a recent trip to Thailand, I threw on the Principal Low Impact Bra with the PureLuxe Mini Skirt in buttery yellow for a resort brunch and kept it on for a post-meal cardio session. Another day, I wore the PureLuxe Halter Mini Dress in crisp white for an impromptu photo shoot at the resort’s rooftop boxing gym, followed by a few (very uncoordinated) rounds at the heavy bag. In these pieces, I felt both comfortable and confident.
“Each piece is meant to bring forth a sense of bold confidence, whether walking down the street with your friends and family or in a workout studio of your choice,” Becky G told Women’s Wear Daily back in February, when the capsule first launched.
Since then, the collaboration has expanded with additional drops, including styles made from Fabletics’ PureLuxe fabric, which offers a soft feel with just the right amount of compression. Click through to see the standout pieces I tried and why I’m basically living in them these days.
