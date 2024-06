Is This The End Of Eyelash Extensions?

In Alice’s case, a potential allergic reaction to the solution used or a build-up of bacteria had caused her eyelids to swell and droop, something that’s not uncommon when the natural environment of the eye is disrupted. “Our eyes are particularly exposed and vulnerable but because we’re so casual with them (applying eye makeup or lash extensions regularly), it’s easy to be lulled into a false sense of security,” explains Nicola Alexander-Cross, optometrist and founder of Peep Club . “We really only have our eyelashes and tear film to protect from all sorts of pathogens and bacteria,” she adds. Describing eyelashes as the eye’s first line of defense, Alexander-Cross details how lash extensions disrupt this natural barrier: “Eye infections can happen if there’s already bacterial growth on the eyelid, the eyelashes aren’t cleaned properly after the treatment or the extensions are applied in an unsanitary way.” Often, she tells me, an infection is the result of a combination of two or three of these factors.